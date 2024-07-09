How One Small Change Can Create A Huge Impact

Ever heard of “The Butterfly Effect”, the one small thing that [can have a huge impact on the other side knowing that such a small thing can make a huge difference. Change is what we all need to be better and taking one small step at a time is a small change but it's better to make the small change rather than to sit idle and watch other progress and thinking I want to be like them and hoping to get change. Small changes add up to make a big change and over all its the one thing that is needed in life.

Start with easy things- Start with small stuff and gradually try to reach the bigger as big things are hard to change and will discourage you from trying to start. So in order not to get discouraged make sure you start with the smallest of the small things.

Enjoy- Make sure you enjoy while changing for the best and ask yourself,Am I enjoying it?. The answer to that question is within you and only you can answer that question. The more you enjoy the more it will be easier to make the change.

Get motivated- Get motivated to change for the better as the most important time is now and only you can change when you have the time and will. You may sometimes feel you are lacking, am I doing it right, is the goal not enough, many thoughts will come at time. So try to get motivated in any way possible.

Get ideas- Read articles, hear podcasts on change and get ideas about how people change, how they get started and how their journey went and try to find your own mistakes.

Appreciate the small changes- Small changes are not recognised immediately but rather they are noticed after quite a while. You may not even realise how far you have changed until you look back and see that you have changed a lot. Small things do combine to make a big change and give a pat on the back as you have been struggling and ready for the change.

Change is what is needed in life to grow and be what we want to be in life. Without change we will be as it is and be in the same flow of the river. Be firm, be positive and trust yourself that you can do it hoping for the better tomorrow and will find a way embrace what you want to be in the near future. And with change many good opportunites might be come at your door step as only time will tell.



