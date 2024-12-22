Weight Loss Journey: Woman Shares Her Exercise Routine For Weight Loss That Helped Shed 1.5 Kgs In A Week, Check Her Fat Loss Tips

Exercise is vital not only for weight loss but also for maintaining overall health. Are you struggling with stubborn fat that seems impossible to lose? Regular physical activity can enhance metabolism and burn calories efficiently. Bulbull Thakker, a fitness blogger with over 223K followers on Instagram, regularly shares her weight loss journey, documenting her workout routines and diet plans that have worked wonders for her.

Bulbull’s Simple Workout Routine for Fat Loss

In one of her recent posts, Bulbull shared an easy yet effective workout routine aimed at reducing fat and building muscle. Building muscle is an essential component of sustainable weight loss.

1. Tempo Squats

► Pause for 3 seconds midway while going down.

► Hold for 2 seconds at the bottom.

► Take 3 seconds while coming up.

2. Pulse Lunges

Perform slow lunges with controlled pulses at the bottom.

3. Hollow Hold

► Lie on a yoga mat, raise your head and legs in the air, and keep your arms straight.

“This burns! I can hold up to 32 seconds,” she shared.

4. Push-Ups

► Beginners can opt for knee push-ups.

5. Shoulder Taps

► Perform slowly and with control to engage the core.

Her Proven Weekly Workout Plan

In another post, Bulbull explained how she lost 1.5 kgs in a week by doing the following exercises in 4 rounds with 12-15 repetitions and a 30-second rest between sets:

1. Reverse Grip Front Raise Squat

2. Lateral Squat Press

3. Hammer Curl to Press

4. Glute Bridge Pull Over

5. Chest Press to Narrow Press

These exercises target different muscle groups, helping to strengthen the body, improve flexibility, build endurance, and burn calories effectively.

Additional Tips: Walking and Dietary Practices

Bulbull also emphasizes adding 10,000 steps to her daily routine to boost calorie burn and improve cardiovascular health. Along with her exercise regimen, her dedication to a balanced diet has helped her achieve a toned physique.

While these workouts and dietary habits have proven effective for Bulbull, it’s important to remember that every body responds differently. Factors like individual metabolism, fitness levels, and health conditions play a significant role. Dedication, consistency, and professional guidance are essential for achieving sustainable weight loss results.

If you’re inspired by Bulbull’s journey, start small, stay consistent, and consult a fitness expert to create a routine tailored to your needs. Success is within reach with the right mindset and approach!