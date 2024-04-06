World Health Day: Reasons To Add Pistachios To Your Daily Diet

One way to achieve this goal is to focus on incorporating healthy foods into our daily diets. Pistachios, especially American-grown California-grown pistachios, can be a powerful addition to your diet and can help contribute to a healthier you.

Here are reasons to add Pistachios to your daily routine:

Complete Plant-Based Protein Powerhouse: California pistachios are a source of complete protein, which means that they contain all 9 essential amino acids that your body needs. These types of complete proteins are only found from animal sources. Vegetarians normally need to balance this with supplements. It helps to support active lifestyles and help maintain balanced nutrition.

Antioxidant Powerhouse: A study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, determined that pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity. The antioxidant capacity of pistachios rivals that of popular antioxidant-rich foods like blueberries, cherries, pomegranates, etc.

Low Calorie Nut: California-grown pistachios are one of the lowest calorie nuts with only 160 calories in a single ounce, which is the equivalent of about 49 pistachios. So, you can have more pistachios for the same calorific value. That is why pistachios are also called “The Skinny Nut.” A perfect snack for Weight Watchers.

Best As a Recovery Snack: Post-exercise nutrition is crucial for recovery, with pistachios offering a perfect balance of plant proteins, essential nutrients like magnesium and vitamin A, and phytochemicals. Studies support the benefits of protein consumption post-exercise in preventing muscle tissue damage, making pistachios an ideal choice for athletes' recovery and performance.

Supports Heart Health: Scientific research suggests that pistachios may help to support a strong heart and healthy blood vessels. Studies have shown that adding pistachios to a healthy diet may help to lower levels of oxidized-LDL (bad) cholesterol and other measures of oxidative damage. Research has also shown that eating calorie-controlled amounts of pistachios may help to support healthy cholesterol levels.

Helps Lower the Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes: California-grown pistachios also are very good for diabetic patients. A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that people who snacked on pistachios experienced lower blood sugar levels immediately following a meal. In fact, adding pistachios to different common carbohydrate foods, such as rice and pasta, was linked to reduced relative blood sugar response of the meal.

Nutrient-Rich Snack: Pistachios are a treasure trove of essential nutrients beyond protein. They are a good source of fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Healthy fats in pistachios contribute to heart health and satiety.

Delicious and Convenient Snacking: Pistachios are portable, they don’t need to be cooked, just pop them in your mouth and eat them, take them wherever you are, and have them whenever you need them offering a satisfying and enjoyable treat with their delicious taste.

So, this World Health Day, empower yourself with a handful of California pistachios. Their versatility, impressive nutritional profile, and delicious taste make them a simple and satisfying way to support your overall health and well-being.