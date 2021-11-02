Bypoll results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats to begin shortly

2 November 2021, 07:17 AM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C. Palrasu said that all preparations have been completed for the counting of votes for by-elections to the Mandi parliamentary constituency and three assembly constituencies -- Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki. Counting of ballots would start at 8 am.
Palrasu said 11 counting observers have been deployed for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, and three for each Assembly constituency. Besides, one micro observer has also been deployed at each counting table.
(IANS)
2 November 2021, 07:09 AM
Assam's Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade had on Monday (November 1) reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes for the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies. Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the bye-elections held on Saturday. Couting will begin at 8 am today.
2 November 2021, 07:08 AM
The counting of votes for bypolls held in three Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh will be held soon. By-elections in three Assembly constituencies -- Prithvipur, Jobat, Raigon and one Lok Sabha seat -- Khandwa, held on October 30 saw an average of 65 per cent voting. A total of 48 candidates are in fray, however, the fight on all fours seats are mainly between the BJP and the Congress. Both, BJP and the Congress have been claiming victory.