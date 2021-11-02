हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bypoll results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats to begin shortly

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 - 07:17
Comments |
Pic courtesy: IANS

In the three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where by-elections were held on October 30, the counting of votes will take place today (November 2) and will begin shortly. 

INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana assembly in protest against the three new central agri laws, Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Eatala Rajender are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.

The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

In other developments across the country and the world, PM Narendra Modi is in Scotland, UK, and has been interacting with world leaders on sidelines of climate summit. Whereas  former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is all set to oppose his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand before the court. The ED arrested Deshmukh in an alleged money-laundering case after questioning him reportedly for more than 13 hours.

2 November 2021, 07:17 AM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C. Palrasu said that all preparations have been completed for the counting of votes for by-elections to the Mandi parliamentary constituency and three assembly constituencies -- Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki. Counting of ballots would start at 8 am.
Palrasu said 11 counting observers have been deployed for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, and three for each Assembly constituency. Besides, one micro observer has also been deployed at each counting table.

(IANS)

2 November 2021, 07:09 AM

Assam's Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade had on Monday (November 1) reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes for the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies. Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the bye-elections held on Saturday. Couting will begin at 8 am today.

2 November 2021, 07:08 AM

The counting of votes for bypolls held in three Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh will be held soon. By-elections in three Assembly constituencies -- Prithvipur, Jobat, Raigon and one Lok Sabha seat -- Khandwa, held on October 30 saw an average of 65 per cent voting. A total of 48 candidates are in fray, however, the fight on all fours seats are mainly between the BJP and the Congress.  Both, BJP and the Congress have been claiming victory.

