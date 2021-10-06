हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
#DeshKaZee: DNA Exclusive Watch Live - Dr Subhash Chandra speaks on ZEEL-Sony merger, Invesco's intent

Read and watch all about Dr Subhash Chandra's first reaction on Zeel- Invesco issue on Zee News

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - 21:03
Dr Subhash Chandra, Zee Group Chairman, has posed some tough questions to Invesco, who is believed to be acting at someone's behest - and all fingers point to China!

For the past few days, especially after the mega-merger announcement between ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), some media houses have been publishing baseless and hollow reports to fight a losing battle against ZEEL, and especially against Punit Goenka, who will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZEEL.

Some media reports have falsely cited Invesco's version to take on ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka, but in vain. In today's (October 6) DNA Exclusive, Dr Subhash Chandra will be addressing the issue.

Follow Dr Subhash Chandra's first reaction on Zeel- Invesco issue on Zee News at 9pm.

6 October 2021, 20:52 PM

