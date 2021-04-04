LIVE: BJP, TMC leaders to hold public meetings, roadshows in West Bengal today ahead of third-phase polling

4 April 2021, 05:49 AM
Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Sorbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari. The third phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6 for 40 constituencies.
4 April 2021, 05:48 AM
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: BJP Chief JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Puducherry's Thirunallar Constituency followed by a press conference in Chennai.
4 April 2021, 05:47 AM
West Bengal: With just two days left for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders will hold several public rallies and roadshows in the state today. The incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will start her day with a rally in Khanakul, Hoogly and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will begin election campaigning for the saffron party from Arambag's Khanakul.