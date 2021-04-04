हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: BJP, TMC leaders to hold public meetings, roadshows in West Bengal today ahead of third-phase polling

The second phase of polling concluded in West Bengal on April 1 and in the third phase, 31 Assembly constituencies across three districts of Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas will go to the polls. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 4, 2021 - 05:49
Comments |

New Delhi: With just two days left for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders will hold several public rallies and roadshows in the state on Sunday (April 4, 2021).

While the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will start her day with a rally in Khanakul, Hoogly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will begin election campaigning for the saffron party from Arambag's Khanakul. The TMC supremo will then head to Hoogly and Howrah for other scheduled rallies, whereas, Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Serampore.

The second phase of polling concluded in West Bengal on April 1 and in the third phase, 31 Assembly constituencies across three districts of Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas will go to the polls. The counting of votes of the eight-phased election will take place on May 2. 

In other developments, BJP Chief JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Puducherry's Thirunallar Constituency followed by a press conference in Chennai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Assam's Sorbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari. The third phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6 for 40 constituencies. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for all the breaking and latest live news updates:
 

Live TV

4 April 2021, 05:49 AM

Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Sorbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari. The third phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6 for 40 constituencies. 

4 April 2021, 05:48 AM

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: BJP Chief JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Puducherry's Thirunallar Constituency followed by a press conference in Chennai.

4 April 2021, 05:47 AM

West Bengal: With just two days left for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders will hold several public rallies and roadshows in the state today. The incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will start her day with a rally in Khanakul, Hoogly and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will begin election campaigning for the saffron party from Arambag's Khanakul.

Must Watch

PT14M46S

Kiska Bengal: Will BJP win the election of 5 states from 'Brand Modi'?