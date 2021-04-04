LIVE: BJP, TMC leaders to hold public meetings, roadshows in West Bengal today ahead of third-phase polling

New Delhi: With just two days left for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders will hold several public rallies and roadshows in the state on Sunday (April 4, 2021).

While the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will start her day with a rally in Khanakul, Hoogly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will begin election campaigning for the saffron party from Arambag's Khanakul. The TMC supremo will then head to Hoogly and Howrah for other scheduled rallies, whereas, Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Serampore.

The second phase of polling concluded in West Bengal on April 1 and in the third phase, 31 Assembly constituencies across three districts of Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas will go to the polls. The counting of votes of the eight-phased election will take place on May 2.

In other developments, BJP Chief JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Puducherry's Thirunallar Constituency followed by a press conference in Chennai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Assam's Sorbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari. The third phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6 for 40 constituencies.





