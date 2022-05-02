KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Highlights: KKR win by seven wickets

2 May 2022, 23:09 PM
KKR win by 7 wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets as Nitish Rana 48 (38) and Rinku Singh 42 (23) guided their team home in the end. In their chase of 154 runs, Shreyas Iyer 34 (32) also played a crucial to guide KKR to their first win in six matches.
2 May 2022, 22:48 PM
GAME ON!
KKR need 18 runs off the 2 overs left in their chase of 154 runs. Rajasthan Royals need to take a wicket as soon as possible to get back into the contest.
KKR- 134/3 (18 Overs), Rinku 30 (18) & Nitish 40 (35)
2 May 2022, 22:37 PM
KKR- 106/3 (15 Overs)
Kolkata Knight Riders 46 runs in 30 balls after losing their Skipper Shreyas Iyer 34 (32) cheaply to Trent Boult's delivery, he was caught behind by Sanju Samson.
Nitish 38 (29) & Rinku 8 (9)
2 May 2022, 22:17 PM
CLOSE CONTEST!
Kolkata Knight Riders need 68 runs in 48 balls with Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana in the middle. RR bring in spin-twins Yuzi Chahal and R Ashwin to get a wicket as momentum shifts towards KKR.
KKR- 85/2 (12 Overs), Shreyas 33 (30) & Nitish 25 (19)
2 May 2022, 22:03 PM
Shreyas and Rana STEADY KKR
Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steady Kolkata Knight Riders in their chase of 154 runs. KKR need 103 runs in 66 balls.
KKR- 50/2 (9 Overs), Rana 8 (10) & Shreyas 20 (21)
2 May 2022, 21:19 PM
KKR in TROUBLE
Kolkata Knight Riders in trouble as they lose both their openers inside the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals on top for now as Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen take wickets.
KKR- 32/2 (6 Overs), Shreyas 10 (11)
2 May 2022, 20:59 PM
RR- 152/5 (20 Overs)
Rajasthan Royals finish at 152 runs after 20 overs as Shimron Hetmyer 27 (13) in the end smashed KKR's Southee and Shivam Mavi for a quick push in the scoreboard for his team. Skipper Sanju Samson smashed 54 (49) to help his team to a competitive total of 152 runs.
2 May 2022, 20:49 PM
TWO IN TWO!
Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson GONE! Caught by Anukul Roy bowled by Tim Southee, Samson departs in similar fashion as RR lose two wickets in quick succesion as they try to attack Southee and Mavi but fail to clear the rope.
RR-115/5 (17.1)
2 May 2022, 20:39 PM
RR- 108/3 (16 Overs)
Rajasthan Royals with 108 runs on board with Skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag in the middle. KKR looking comfortable with the runs scored so far, RR need to push the gears now.
Samson 54 (46) & Parag 13 (8)
2 May 2022, 20:26 PM
Samson hits FIFTY
Sanju Samson completes his half-century in just 38 balls as he helps his team on the way for a competitive total. RR with Riyan Parag and Samson in the middle as they eye an impressive total.
RR-93/3 (13.4 Overs), Samson 51 (39) & Parag 2 (2)
2 May 2022, 20:13 PM
Samson on FIRE
Sanju Samson on fire tonight as he smacks the KKR bowlers all over the place. RR's total runs rely on Samson as the man in form Jos Buttler is gone early today.
RR- 74/2 (11 Overs), Samson 41 (31) & Nair 6 (6)
2 May 2022, 20:10 PM
GONE!
Jos Buttler GONE! Caught by Shivam Mavi bowled by Tim Southee. Big wicket for KKR as the dangerman Buttler departs, RR have a big task on their shoulders now.
RR- 55/2 (8.3 Overs), Samson 28 (22)
2 May 2022, 19:53 PM
RR going STEADY
Rajasthan Royals saving wickets for the end as KKR keep on coming with their change of bowling. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can be dangerous if they settle in till the death overs.
RR- 49/1 (8 Overs), Buttler 18 (23) & Samson 27 (21)
2 May 2022, 19:46 PM
RR go SLOW
Rajasthan Royals go slow with Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson after losing Devdutt Padikkal early. KKR attacking with their best bowlers in the powerplay.
RR- 19/1 (4.3 Overs), Samson 4 (9) & Buttler 11 (14)
2 May 2022, 19:30 PM
OUT!
Devdutt Padikkal caught & bowled by Umesh Yadav, KKR get their first breakthrough early as RR lose their first wicket in 13 balls.
RR- 7/1 (2 Overs), Buttler 5 (8)
2 May 2022, 19:08 PM
Both team captains at the toss
Sanju Samson: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight's opponents.
Shreyas Iyer: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it's also important to get the right combinations.
2 May 2022, 19:06 PM
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi
2 May 2022, 19:04 PM
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
2 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Predicted playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
2 May 2022, 18:55 PM
Pitch Report by Hayden
Looks like a very hard surface and it's extremely dry. Yesterday we saw a big total posted by LSG. With similar conditions, you can expect a high scoring game tonight. There will be a little bit of spin on the offer. With the wickets starting to get tired, the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first.