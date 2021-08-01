LIVE: Amit Shah to visit Mirzapur today, to lay foundation stone of Rs 150 cr Vindhyachal Corridor project

1 August 2021, 10:43 AM
India recorded 41,831 new COVID-19 cases and the country's active count has now increased to 4.10 lakh. The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
1 August 2021, 10:43 AM
India also assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council today. During the presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body, the country said it will focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.
1 August 2021, 10:42 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah will be visiting Mirzapur today to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project. The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a ropeway that will cost Rs 16 crore in Vindhyachal. He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.