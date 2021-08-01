हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Amit Shah to visit Mirzapur today, to lay foundation stone of Rs 150 cr Vindhyachal Corridor project

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a ropeway that will cost Rs 16 crore in Vindhyachal. Shah will be accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 1, 2021 - 11:15
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) today (August 1) where he will lay the foundation stone of Rs 150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project (VCP) and will also inaugurate a ropeway that will cost Rs 16 crore in Vindhyachal. Shah will be accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

India also assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) today and during the presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body, the country said it will focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

Meanwhile, India recorded 41,831 new COVID-19 cases and the country's active count has now increased to 4.10 lakh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday (August 1, 2021) morning. Active cases now constitute 1.30% of the total cases and the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.42%. The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the live updates: 

1 August 2021, 10:43 AM

India recorded 41,831 new COVID-19 cases and the country's active count has now increased to 4.10 lakh. The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

1 August 2021, 10:43 AM

India also assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council today. During the presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body, the country said it will focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

1 August 2021, 10:42 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah will be visiting Mirzapur today to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project. The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a ropeway that will cost Rs 16 crore in Vindhyachal. He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day