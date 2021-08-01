LIVE: Amit Shah to visit Mirzapur today, to lay foundation stone of Rs 150 cr Vindhyachal Corridor project

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) today (August 1) where he will lay the foundation stone of Rs 150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project (VCP) and will also inaugurate a ropeway that will cost Rs 16 crore in Vindhyachal. Shah will be accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

India also assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) today and during the presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body, the country said it will focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

Meanwhile, India recorded 41,831 new COVID-19 cases and the country's active count has now increased to 4.10 lakh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday (August 1, 2021) morning. Active cases now constitute 1.30% of the total cases and the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.42%. The country also recorded 541 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

