LIVE: Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM for a second term today

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Biren Singh, who was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday, will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for a second term today (March 21) at 3 pm. The BJP retained power in the northeastern state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Later in the day, PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit to boost bilateral ties. During the summit, the two leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Stay tuned with Zee News to follow all the latest news updates: