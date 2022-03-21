LIVE: Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM for a second term today

21 March 2022, 11:57 AM
Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs sworn in as members of Legislative Assembly
Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs have taken the oath of office at a ceremony that took place at the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun. The MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker Banshidhar Bhagat.
MLAs administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker, Bansidhar Bhagat.
Earlier in the day, Banshidhar Bhagat was also sworn in as the protem speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly. The oath of office was administered by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh at a function at Raj Bhawan which was attended by caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Principal Secretary Ananad Vardhan and secretary to the governor, Ranjit Kumar Sinha.
21 March 2022, 11:00 AM
AAP to nominate Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha
The Aam Aadmi Party will nominate cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party will also nominate Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and Dr Sandeep Pathak to the upper house from Punjab.
21 March 2022, 10:47 AM
PM Modi-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to hold virtual summit shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit shortly. During the summit, the two leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
"The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
At 1230 IST today,PM @narendramodi & Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP will hold the 2nd India-Australia Virtual Summit.
Our relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the 1st Virtual Summit in Jun'20.
21 March 2022, 10:34 AM
Qatar Airways flight from Delhi diverted to Pakistan's Karachi
A Qatar Airways flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha has been diverted to Karachi after having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold.
"Aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked," Qatar Airways said in a statement.
"The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha. We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," the carrier added.
21 March 2022, 10:32 AM
Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM for a second term today
N Biren Singh, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday, will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for a second term today (March 21) at 3 pm.
The BJP retained power in the northeastern state by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded Assembly polls.