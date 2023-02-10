LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana Cap Extended from Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 25 Lakh
Rajasthan Budget 2023-24 Live: Senior BJP MLAs taking a call on whether to continue the protest in the house or allow CM Gehlot to read out the new budget, scroll down to check latest updates.
Rajasthan Budget Live: The State Budget for 2023–24 is been presented before the legislature today by Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot. Given that the state will be holding assembly elections later this year, this will be the last budget of the current administration. The budget will be presented by Mr. Gehlot, who also holds the responsibility for finance, with the theme of "Bachat, Rahat, Badhat" (saving, relief and progress). On Thursday, he worked with his group of officers to complete the budget at the Chief Minister's Office.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suddenly got stuck during his budget speech in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, after which Uproar started and the House had to be adjourned. See here the big announcements related to the budget. Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half an hour. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.
"The budget for Rajasthan will result in savings, relief, and advancement. a decision to guarantee #Bachat Rahat Badhat for every state citizen was included in the budget 2023, "On Thursday, Mr. Gehlot stated in a tweet. Mr Gehlot has stated on several occasions that the upcoming budget will focus on youth and women and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.
You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference b/w what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/L3C1pzuOiG
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 10, 2023
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that when I was the Chief Minister, I used to read the budget 2-2 times. Targeting Ashok Gehlot, she said that the Chief Minister who reached the assembly without reading important documents like the budget it can be understood that how safe the state is in his hands.
CM Ashok Gehlot did not realise he was reading out the last year's budget. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi had to interrupt him and point out the blunder.
House adjourned for 30 minutes as Opposition continued to create ruckus after Gehlot reads out old budget.
The chief minister read a few lines of previous year's Budget. Speaker CP Joshi kept asking the Opposition to let the budget speech continue.
CM Ashok Gehlot in the assembly says that he read the correct budget but only one page was incorrect