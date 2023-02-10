LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana Cap Extended from Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 25 Lakh

Rajasthan Budget Live: The State Budget for 2023–24 is been presented before the legislature today by Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot. Given that the state will be holding assembly elections later this year, this will be the last budget of the current administration. The budget will be presented by Mr. Gehlot, who also holds the responsibility for finance, with the theme of "Bachat, Rahat, Badhat" (saving, relief and progress). On Thursday, he worked with his group of officers to complete the budget at the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suddenly got stuck during his budget speech in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, after which Uproar started and the House had to be adjourned. See here the big announcements related to the budget. Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half an hour. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

"The budget for Rajasthan will result in savings, relief, and advancement. a decision to guarantee #Bachat Rahat Badhat for every state citizen was included in the budget 2023, "On Thursday, Mr. Gehlot stated in a tweet. Mr Gehlot has stated on several occasions that the upcoming budget will focus on youth and women and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.