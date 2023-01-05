LIVE Updates | Redmi Note 12 5G Series Launch Today in India: Event will start at 12 Pm
Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus make up the series.
Redmi India is going to launch its most awaited series of this year 'Redmi Note 12' lineup including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi debuted the Redmi Note 12 series in China.
Welcome to the most awaited launch from the house of Xiaomi. We're bringing you not 1, not 2 but 3 #SuperNotes.
Envision history being made yet again, with the #RedmiNote12 5G Series. Come join us! https://t.co/tcbe1nuttB— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 4, 2023
For India, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ will all be 5G ready. 200MP primary camera on 12 Pro+.
The Redmi Note 12 series is already available in China, as was recently announced. The premium phone, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, has a starting price of CNY 2,099 (about Rs 23,000). The phone's base model has 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It can be priced below the 25,000 price range in India.
Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram handles.
Stay tune here to get all the latest updates of the Redmi launch event.
LIVE Updates | Redmi Note 12 5G Series Launch Today in India: Expected specification of new smartphones
The smartphone possibly sports a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED display. Up to 120Hz of refresh rate may be provided by the phone. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset will probably power the smartphone. LPDDR4X RAM of up to 12GB is anticipated.
LIVE Updates | Redmi Note 12 5G Series Launch Today in India: Expected price range
The device will be available in three models: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. The cost of the base model with 6GB of RAM is Rs 24,999. Price tags for additional models with 8GB and 12GB RAM might be Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.
LIVE Updates | Redmi Note 12 5G Series Launch Today in India: The Series will sport some amazing features
Dreamt of having SUPER powers? It's now a possibility with the #Supernote.
Experience world-class features on the #RedmiNote12 5G.
Now the real question is can YOU keep up with the 5G #SuperNote on 05.01.2023?!
Get NOTEified: https://t.co/weUf5pBYjp pic.twitter.com/OYDXahi5rr
— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 4, 2023
LIVE Updates | Redmi Note 12 5G Series Launch Today in India: Event starts at 12 Pm
Redmi is going to present its Note 12 lineup in India at 12 Pm today, Jan 5, 2023. The event is going to live stream on Twitter and YouTube. You can get all the latest updates here.
