LIVE Updates | Redmi Note 12 5G Series Launch Today in India: Event will start at 12 Pm

Redmi India is going to launch its most awaited series of this year 'Redmi Note 12' lineup including Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi debuted the Redmi Note 12 series in China.

Welcome to the most awaited launch from the house of Xiaomi. We're bringing you not 1, not 2 but 3 #SuperNotes.

Envision history being made yet again, with the #RedmiNote12 5G Series. Come join us! https://t.co/tcbe1nuttB January 4, 2023

For India, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ will all be 5G ready. 200MP primary camera on 12 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 12 series is already available in China, as was recently announced. The premium phone, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, has a starting price of CNY 2,099 (about Rs 23,000). The phone's base model has 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It can be priced below the 25,000 price range in India.

Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram handles.

Stay tune here to get all the latest updates of the Redmi launch event.