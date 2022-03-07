Zee News Exit poll 2022: Congress pips BJP in Goa, may cross majority mark to form govt

New Delhi: According to Zee News exit poll 2022, Goa is likely to witness a change in government in 2022, with Congress dominating the Assembly election results.

Zee News conducted the post-poll survey in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. The exit poll was conducted in all the five states that went to polls— Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

To recall, Goa voted in a single phase on February 14 to elect a 40-member assembly. While Assembly elections were held in seven phases in UP, single-phase in Uttarakhand and Punjab and two in Manipur. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Zee News Exit poll result– GOA

As per Zee News exit poll, the Congress alliance is predicted to bag 14-19 seats, followed by BJP which can secure around 13-18 seats. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) alliance is likely to win 2-5 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others can win 1-3 seats each.

Vote share percentage prediction

Congress alliance seems to be emerging as the largest party with 33 per cent vote share. The BJP is likely to follow Congress in a close fight with 31 per cent vote share. MGP coalition, AAP and others are likely to grab 12 per cent vote share each, as per Zee exit poll.

What was the prediction of Zee News Opinion poll?

The Zee-Designboxed opinion poll had predicted BJP winning between 15-19 seats, Congress as the second party winning 14-18 seats. The opinion poll forecast AAP bagging 0-2 seats, MGP alliance 3-5 seats, 1-2 were projected for GFP and 0-1 for others.

2017 Goa Assembly poll results

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House but ended up with only two MLAs after most of them defected. BJP formed the government in 2017 in Goa.

