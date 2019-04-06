Agra Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Agra Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed in 1952 and has five Vidhan Sabha segments with two of them being reserved for the SC category.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Preeta Harit Indian National Congress 2 Manoj Kumar Soni Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Satyapal Singh Baghel Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Chandra Pal Adarsh Samaj Party 5 Raja Rashtriya Vyapari Party 6 Ramji Lal Vidhyarthi Peace Party 7 Himanshi Lok Gathbandhan Party 8 Ambedkari Hasnuram Ambedkari Independent 9 Babu Lal Independent

The electors in the Agra Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.