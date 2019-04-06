हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Agra Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Agra Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Agra Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Agra Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed in 1952 and has five Vidhan Sabha segments with two of them being reserved for the SC category. 

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Preeta Harit Indian National Congress
2 Manoj Kumar Soni Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Satyapal Singh Baghel Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Chandra Pal Adarsh Samaj Party
5 Raja Rashtriya Vyapari Party
6 Ramji Lal Vidhyarthi Peace Party
7 Himanshi Lok Gathbandhan Party
8 Ambedkari Hasnuram Ambedkari Independent
9 Babu Lal Independent

Also read: Agra Lok Sabha Constituency

The electors in the Agra Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019AgraUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Nitish Kumar did try to get back and ally with us: Tejashwi Yadav backs father Lalu's statement

Must Watch

PT30M42S

Can Congress will defeat PM Modi by its indecent statements?