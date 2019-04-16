close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Anil Antony to handle Rahul's Wayanad Twitter account

Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony, on Tuesday said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific Twitter account of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Thiruvananthapuram: Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony, on Tuesday said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific Twitter account of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi`s office has started a new Twitter account - RG-Wayanad. His office has given me the task of managing it till May 23," said Anil, an IT professional.

The Twitter handle, according to Anil, would cater to the needs of the Kerala media and announce programmes. It would include the Malayalam translation of @RahulGandhi tweets, statements and messages pertaining to Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

