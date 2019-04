New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday fielded MLA Hasmukh Patel from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, replacing actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal.

Rawal had earlier announced he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Patel, a Patidar leader, is a two-term MLA from Amraiwadi Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad district.

The Congress has nominated Patidar leader and Hardik Patel`s close aide Geeta Patel as its candidate.