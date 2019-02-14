हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushil Chandra

CBDT Chief Sushil Chandra appointed Election Commissioner

Sushil Chandra, a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), is an IIT graduate, PTI reported.

CBDT Chief Sushil Chandra appointed Election Commissioner
Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: The Law Ministry on Thursday said that Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra has been appointed as Election Commissioner.

Chandra, a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), is an IIT graduate, PTI reported.

With Chandra's appointment as an Election Commissioner, the Election Commission (EC) now has Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as the two commissioners. 

Chandra's appointment came weeks of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, which is due by April-May. 

It is expected that the EC would announce the date and the schedule for the elections by the end of this month. 

Chandra took charge as the CBDT chief on November 1, 2016 but his term was extended by one year till May 31. 

(with PTI inputs)

