Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It's BJP vs Congress; Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Counting for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh is set to begin at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in at around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paperaudit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Exit polls have predicted an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. But will the actual results match the projected seats?

Voting in Chhattisgarh took place in three phases. In Chhattisgarh, the contest is between BJP and Congress. All eyes will be on Rajnandgoan seat, which was won by former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh in 2014. The BJP has not given ticket to Abhishek this time and instead the saffron party has decided to field RSS man Santosh Pandey against Bholaram Sahu of Congress. In Bastar,Dipak Baij of Congress is pitted against senior BJP leader Baiduram Kashyap. Bastar is the bastion of BJP as the party has been winning from this seat since 1998.

