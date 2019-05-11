close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Narendra Modi

The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours. 

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for prima facie violating the model code of conduct by making alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been given a day to reply to the notice. 

Live TV

The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM Modi. He had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

The poll panel had in April censured Sidhu for allegedly warning the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019CongressNavjot Singh SidhuECNarendra ModiElection Commission
Next
Story

Ladakh candidate alleges malpractice by Army officers in postal ballots

Must Watch

PT2M51S

6th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sadhvi Pragya Vs Digvijay Singh in Bhopal