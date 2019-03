Congress releases eighth list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections; Nabam Tuki fielded from Sagalee

NEW DELHI: The Congress party released the eighth list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections on Saturday. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has been fielded from Sagalee constituency.

The party has announced 32 candidates from Sikkim and 53 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh.

The candidate's name was finalised by Congress Central Election Committee.

Candidates for Sikkim Assembly polls

Yoksam Tashiding (BL): Pema Rinzing Bhutia

Yangthang: Mangal Subba (Limbu)

Maneybung Dentam: Dipendra Gurung

Gyalshing Barnyak: Dal Bahadur Karki

RCONGhenpong (BL): Phuchung Lepcha

Daramdin (BL): Passang Gyalchen Sherpa

Soreng-Chakung: Tej Bdr Rawat

Salghari-Zoom-SC: Ganga Maya Cintury

Barfung (BL): Sandup Lepcha

Poklok -Kamrang: Ishwar Pd. Rai

Namchi-Singhithang: Kamala Rai

Melli: Hari Basnett

Namthang-Rateypani: Sanchaman Chettri

Temi Namphing: Deepak Kumar Bhandari

Rangang- Yangang: Tanka Nath Adhikari

Tumen-Lingi(BL): Sangkit Lepcha

Khamdong-Singtam: Tula Ram Guragai

West Pendam-SC: Ranjit Gajmer

Rhenock: Deo Kumar Pradhan

Chujachen: Gopal Chettri

Gnathang Machong (BL): Dorjee Wangdi Bhutia

Namcheybung: Mingma Dorjee Lama

Shyari(BL): Chewang Dorjee Bhutia

Martam-Rumtek(BL): Sonam Tsh Bhutia

Upper Tadong: Anita Gurung

Arithang: Sumitra Rai 27

Gangtok(BL): Snumit Targain

Upper Burtuk: Aita Tamang

Kabi Lungchuk (BL): Gyurmik Yauseel Bhutia

Djongu (BL): Penzong Iepcha

Lachen Mangan (BL): Thinley Lachungpa

Sangha: Karma Tashi Bhutia

Candidates for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/MKQ074R5W6 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 23, 2019

The party had released the seventh list of 35 candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Friday night. The list includes four seats from Chhattisgarh, three from Jammu and Kashmir, five from Maharashtra, two from Odisha, eight from Tamil Nadu, two from Tripura, and nine from Uttar Pradesh. Also, one seat each from Telangana and Puducherry has been included in the list.