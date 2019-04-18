close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shatrughan Sinha

Duty of a husband: Shatrughan Sinha on why he joined wife Poonam during filing of nomination

Shatrughan Sinha accompanied wife Poonam as she filed her nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary seat. That she is fighting on an SP ticket and he is a Congress candidate from Patna Sahib has raised eyebrows.

Duty of a husband: Shatrughan Sinha on why he joined wife Poonam during filing of nomination
Photo courtesy: ANI

He has joined Congress. She is now part of Samajwadi Party (SP). But political affiliations are not paramount for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who was seen with wife Poonam as she filed her nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

Shatrughan will contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar on a Congress ticket. Wife Poonam, who had joined SP on Wednesday, will contest for the party from UP's Lucknow parliamentary constituency. For it, she filed her nomination paper on Thursday and was accompanied by Shatrughan. His presence reportedly irked some in his own party who asked why he was campaigning for a candidate from a rival party. Asked about it, Shatrughan said that family commitments are also important for him. "It is my duty as the head of the family and a husband to support my family," he told news agency ANI.

Shatrughan was previously with the Bharatiya Janata Party and had won from here in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This year, he faces off against union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

It is his presence in Lucknow, however, that raised eyebrows as wife Poonam is taking on someone from his own party. Here, the battle will play out between Poonam, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam. While some argue that Shatrughan's presence in Lucknow would be damaging for the candidate from his own party, the veteran star has sought to create a line between party and family commitments.

Tags:
Shatrughan SinhaPoonam SinhaBJPCongressSamajwadi PartyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Akbarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT1M32S

5W1H: Mayawati accuses EC of favouring Yogi Adityanath