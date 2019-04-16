Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joins Samajwadi Party, may contest from Lucknow

Lucknow: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday. The development was confirmed on Twitter by the Samajwadi Party. Poonam met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav at their residence in Lucknow.

Sources claim that Poonam will be SP-BSP-RLD alliance from Lucknow against BJP leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. It is expected that the Congress would also support Sinha’s candidature as it would put pressure on Singh and keep him confined to his constituency. If the Congress decides to not name its candidate from this seat then it will become a direct contest between Singh and Poonam from this prestigious seat.



In Lucknow, there are four lakh Kayastha voters, 3.5 lakh Muslims voters and 1.3 lakh Sindhi voters. Since Poonam is a Sindhi and Shatrughan Sinha is a Kayastha, it is quite possible that these communities may extend their support to Poonam.

Poonam is likely to file her nomination on April 18, which is the last day of nomination for the fifth phase of polling. The voting is scheduled to take place on May 6. Lucknow seat is regarded by many as a citadel of the BJP as the party has not lost from this seat since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 2014, Singh had won from this seat after defeating Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.