Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

BHOPAL: Voting in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.
Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh.
The high-decibel campaigning for eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh which will go to vote on May 12 came to an end on Friday. This will be the third phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, with the first and second phases having been held on April 29 and May 6.
Morena
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|KARTAR SINGH BHADANA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|RAMNIWAS RAWAT
|Indian National Congress
|4
|ASHOK RAJORIYA
|Vishva SHakti Party
|5
|DHARA SINGH
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|6
|NARENDRA SINGH
|Republican Party of India (Reformist)
|7
|PAWAN KUMAR GOYAL
|Swatantra Jantaraj Party
|8
|PATIRAM SHAKYA
|Republican Party of India (A)
|9
|BHANTE SANGH RATAN
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|10
|DR. RANDHIR SINGH RUHAL
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|11
|RAJESH SINGH BHADORIA [BHURE]
|Akhand Rashtrawadi Party
|12
|RAMLAKHAN MEENA
|Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party
|13
|VIVEK
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|14
|SANJU SHARMA
|Shivsena
|15
|TEJPAL SINGH RAWAT
|Independent
|16
|TOFEEK KHAN
|Independent
|17
|DHEERAJ SINGH MAVAI
|Independent
|18
|PRABHU SINGH
|Independent
|19
|BAJUDDEEN BAJ
|Independent
|20
|MEHABUB KHAN
|Independent
|21
|MUNNA
|Independent
|22
|RAJVEER
|Independent
|23
|LAXMI BAGHEL
|Independent
|24
|SUMIT MISRA
|Independent
|25
|SONU AGARWAL
|Independent
Bhind
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DEVASHISH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|BABU RAM JAMOR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|SANDHYA RAY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|OM PRAKASH SHAKYA
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|5
|KISHORI LAL SHAKYA
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|6
|DILEEP KUMAR DOHARE (ADVOCAT)
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|7
|MADAN CHHILWAR
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|8
|MANOHAR LAL PATWA (LALU KORI)
|Jan Adhikar Party
|9
|ROOP SINGH
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|10
|VIJAY SINGH PATWA
|All India Forward Bloc
|11
|ASHOK SINGH
|Independent
|12
|UMESH GARG
|Independent
|13
|JITENDRA SINGH
|Independent
|14
|DHARM SINGH BHARGAV
|Independent
|15
|BRIKHBHAN DOHARE
|Independent
|16
|RAJESH KUMAR JATAV
|Independent
|17
|RAM NARESH JATAV
|Independent
|18
|HARKISOR KORI
|Independent
Gwalior
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ASHOK SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|MAMTA BALVEER SINGH KUSHWAH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|VIVEK NARAYAN SHEJWALKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|GEETA RANI KUSHWAH
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|5
|JITENDRA JAIN AND AKASH
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|6
|NANDKISHOR SHAU
|Parivartan Samaj Party
|7
|NARAYAN NAMDEV
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|8
|PRAN SINGH PAL
|Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party
|9
|BRIJ MOHAN
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|10
|VISHNU KANT SHARMA
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|11
|SUGREEV SINGH KUSHWAH
|Jan Adhikar Party
|12
|COMRADE SUNIL GOPAL
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|13
|HANUMANT SINGH
|Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)
|14
|ASHOK KHAN
|Independent
|15
|KESHAV RAY CHAUDHARY
|Independent
|16
|GOVIND SINGH
|Independent
|17
|DEEPAK KUMAR BANSAL (RANGWALE)
|Independent
|18
|SOBRAN SINGH
|Independent
Guna
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|MANISH SHRIVASTAV
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|2
|CHANDR KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA (CHANDU)
|Independent
|3
|DHAKAD LOKENDRA SINGH RAJPOOT
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|AJAY SINGH KUSHWAH
|Independent
|5
|O. P. BHEYA
|Independent
|6
|JYOTIRADITYA M. SCINDIA
|Indian National Congress
|7
|BHOOPENDRA SINGH CHAUHAN (BABLU RAJA)
|Independent
|8
|HARBHAJAN SINGH RAJPOOT Ad.
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|9
|KRISHNA PAL SINGH "Dr. K. P. YADAV"
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|10
|REKHA BAI
|Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic)
|11
|SANTOSH YADAV
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|12
|BHAN SINGH
|Independent
|13
|AMIT KHARE
|Ambedkarite Party of India
Sagar
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|PRABHU SINGH THAKUR
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RAJKUMAR YADAV
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|RAJBAHADUR SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|KAMAL KHATIK
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|RAMNARESH TIWARI (RAMJEE)
|Samagra Utthan Party
|6
|VINAY SEN
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|7
|KANCHHEDILAL KUSHWAH
|Independent
|8
|MOH. KHURRAM QURESHI
|Independent
|9
|DEVENDRA JAIN " MILAN"
|Independent
|10
|MAHENDRA SINGH PATEL "BARUAL"
|Independent
Vidisha
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Geetawali Er. P.S. Ahirwar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Ramakant Bhargava
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Madan Lal Bhadoriya
|Prajatantrik Samadhan Party
|5
|Ramkrishna Surywanshi
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|6
|Anil Malviya Patrakar
|Independent
|7
|Mohd. Talat Khan "Talat"
|Independent
|8
|Devendra Singh Chouhan
|Independent
|9
|Naveen Jatav
|Independent
|10
|Mahant Pratap Giri
|Independent
|11
|Vivek Kumar
|Independent
|12
|Shailendra Patel
|Independent
|13
|Sudhir Kumar
|Independent
Bhopal
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DIGVIJAYA SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|SADHVI PRAGYA SINGH THAKUR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|MADHO SINGH AHIRWAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|ABDUL TAHIR ANSARI (BABLU) ADVOCATE PATRKAR AND SAMAJSEWAK
|Swarnim Bharat Inquilab
|5
|MD. IQBAL KHAN
|Smart Indians Party
|6
|KAMLESH DANGI THAKUR
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|7
|GAUTAM NAGDAVANE
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|8
|PIYUSH JAIN
|Right to Recall Party
|9
|PRABHA BHARTI
|Jai Lok Party
|10
|CA PRAMOD BHOJWANI
|Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|11
|J.C. BARAI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|12
|BAL RAM SINGH TOMAR
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|13
|BHAURAO VITHOBA FULZELE
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|14
|RAJ KUMAR SHAKYA (KORI)
|Jan Adhikar Party
|15
|RAJESH KEER
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|16
|RAMSUSHIL SHARMA E/X/ C.R.P.F.
|Samagra Utthan Party
|17
|LATA SURYAWANSHI
|Samta Vikas Party
|18
|DR. VEENA GHANEKAR Rtd. IAS
|Sapaks Party
|19
|SHRIMATI HEMLATA PATHAK
|Sarvadharam Party (Madhya Pradesh)
|20
|MOH. ATEEK
|Independent
|21
|ALOK KUMAR
|Independent
|22
|KAMLESH NAMDEV
|Independent
|23
|DEVENDRA PRAKASH MISHRA
|Independent
|24
|PRAVEEN SINGH THAKUR (PRAVEENA THAKUR)
|Independent
|25
|PRIYANKA KHARE
|Independent
|26
|MAHENDRA-KATIYAR
|Independent
|27
|MAHENDRA KUMAR
|Independent
|28
|MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA
|Independent
|29
|DESHMUKH RIYAZUDDIN GHAYASUDDIN
|Independent
|30
|SUNIL KUMAR DODEJA
|Independent
Rajgarh
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|MONA SUSTANI
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RODMAL NAGAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|TH. JAGDISH SINGH PARMAR
|Samata Samadhan Party
|4
|PARVAT SINGH
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|5
|MUKESH DANGI
|Shivsena
|6
|SUSHEEL PRASAD
|Bhartiya Amrit Party
|7
|SANJAY GUPTA "MAHAJAN"
|Sapaks Party
|8
|IMAMDDIN KHAN
|Independent
|9
|PANDIT DIVYENDRA DUBEY ADVOCATE
|Independent
|10
|MOHSIN BHANEJ
|Independent
|11
|SANTOSH RAV
|Independent
The polling here on Sunday will decide the fate of several prominent candidates, including Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who are the Congress candidates, and the BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
The contest between Congress' Digvijay Singh and Hindutva activist and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Thakur in Bhopal will be one of the most keenly watched fights in the election. Political observers say that in order to shed his pro-minorities image, Digvijay Singh peddled the 'soft Hindutva' line by roping in seers, including Computer Baba (Namdeo Das Tyagi) who conducted 'hath yoga' and set afire cow dung cakes.
They also conducted a roadshow in support of Digvijay Singh in the state capital to woo voters. On the other hand, Pragya Thakur highlighted her alleged torture in police custody to win the sympathy of voters in Bhopal, which has been a BJP bastion since 1989. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Alok Sanjar had won from Bhopal with a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.
Besides, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is in fray again from his traditional Guna seat which he is winning since 2002. Scindia's wife Priyadarshini Raje campaigned vigorously in the constituency in his absence. Even his son Mahaaryaman Jyotriaditya Scindia sent a video message to the electorates, urging them to vote for the right candidate in the interest of the region's development.
Scindia's opponent is the BJP's KP Yadav who is contesting his first parliamentary elections. The Congress leader had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with a margin of over 1.20 lakh votes.
Replacing sitting MP Anoop Mishra, who is a nephew of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from the Morena Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, Mishra won by a margin of 1.32 lakh votes. Tomar is pitted against the Congress' Ramniwas Rawat and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Kartar Singh Bhadana.
In this phase, polling will also be held in Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh. From Bhind, the BJP has fielded former MLA Sandhya Rai against Congress' Devashish Jararia, who is contesting his maiden election. In Gwalior, the BJP is banking on city Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar and the Congress has fielded Ashok Singh.
The saffron party has fielded Rajbahadur Singh from Sagar against Congress leader and former minister Prabhu Singh Thakur.
In Vidisha, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is contesting against Congress' former MLA Shailendra Patel. From Rajgarh, the traditional seat of Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh, the party has fielded Mona Sustani, who is contesting her maiden Lok Sabha election, against the BJP's sitting MP Raodmal Nagar.