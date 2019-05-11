BHOPAL: Voting in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh.

The high-decibel campaigning for eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh which will go to vote on May 12 came to an end on Friday. This will be the third phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, with the first and second phases having been held on April 29 and May 6.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Morena

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 KARTAR SINGH BHADANA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAMNIWAS RAWAT Indian National Congress 4 ASHOK RAJORIYA Vishva SHakti Party 5 DHARA SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 NARENDRA SINGH Republican Party of India (Reformist) 7 PAWAN KUMAR GOYAL Swatantra Jantaraj Party 8 PATIRAM SHAKYA Republican Party of India (A) 9 BHANTE SANGH RATAN Bharat Prabhat Party 10 DR. RANDHIR SINGH RUHAL Rashtra Nirman Party 11 RAJESH SINGH BHADORIA [BHURE] Akhand Rashtrawadi Party 12 RAMLAKHAN MEENA Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 13 VIVEK Hindusthan Nirman Dal 14 SANJU SHARMA Shivsena 15 TEJPAL SINGH RAWAT Independent 16 TOFEEK KHAN Independent 17 DHEERAJ SINGH MAVAI Independent 18 PRABHU SINGH Independent 19 BAJUDDEEN BAJ Independent 20 MEHABUB KHAN Independent 21 MUNNA Independent 22 RAJVEER Independent 23 LAXMI BAGHEL Independent 24 SUMIT MISRA Independent 25 SONU AGARWAL Independent

Bhind

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DEVASHISH Indian National Congress 2 BABU RAM JAMOR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SANDHYA RAY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 OM PRAKASH SHAKYA Hindusthan Nirman Dal 5 KISHORI LAL SHAKYA Bahujan Mukti Party 6 DILEEP KUMAR DOHARE (ADVOCAT) Ambedkarite Party of India 7 MADAN CHHILWAR Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 MANOHAR LAL PATWA (LALU KORI) Jan Adhikar Party 9 ROOP SINGH Bharat Prabhat Party 10 VIJAY SINGH PATWA All India Forward Bloc 11 ASHOK SINGH Independent 12 UMESH GARG Independent 13 JITENDRA SINGH Independent 14 DHARM SINGH BHARGAV Independent 15 BRIKHBHAN DOHARE Independent 16 RAJESH KUMAR JATAV Independent 17 RAM NARESH JATAV Independent 18 HARKISOR KORI Independent

Gwalior

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK SINGH Indian National Congress 2 MAMTA BALVEER SINGH KUSHWAH Bahujan Samaj Party 3 VIVEK NARAYAN SHEJWALKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 GEETA RANI KUSHWAH Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 JITENDRA JAIN AND AKASH Bharat Prabhat Party 6 NANDKISHOR SHAU Parivartan Samaj Party 7 NARAYAN NAMDEV Ambedkarite Party of India 8 PRAN SINGH PAL Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 9 BRIJ MOHAN Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 10 VISHNU KANT SHARMA Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 11 SUGREEV SINGH KUSHWAH Jan Adhikar Party 12 COMRADE SUNIL GOPAL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 13 HANUMANT SINGH Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic) 14 ASHOK KHAN Independent 15 KESHAV RAY CHAUDHARY Independent 16 GOVIND SINGH Independent 17 DEEPAK KUMAR BANSAL (RANGWALE) Independent 18 SOBRAN SINGH Independent

Guna

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MANISH SHRIVASTAV SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 2 CHANDR KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA (CHANDU) Independent 3 DHAKAD LOKENDRA SINGH RAJPOOT Bahujan Samaj Party 4 AJAY SINGH KUSHWAH Independent 5 O. P. BHEYA Independent 6 JYOTIRADITYA M. SCINDIA Indian National Congress 7 BHOOPENDRA SINGH CHAUHAN (BABLU RAJA) Independent 8 HARBHAJAN SINGH RAJPOOT Ad. Bharat Prabhat Party 9 KRISHNA PAL SINGH "Dr. K. P. YADAV" Bharatiya Janata Party 10 REKHA BAI Aajad Bharat Party (Democratic) 11 SANTOSH YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 12 BHAN SINGH Independent 13 AMIT KHARE Ambedkarite Party of India

Sagar

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRABHU SINGH THAKUR Indian National Congress 2 RAJKUMAR YADAV Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RAJBAHADUR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 4 KAMAL KHATIK Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 RAMNARESH TIWARI (RAMJEE) Samagra Utthan Party 6 VINAY SEN Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 KANCHHEDILAL KUSHWAH Independent 8 MOH. KHURRAM QURESHI Independent 9 DEVENDRA JAIN " MILAN" Independent 10 MAHENDRA SINGH PATEL "BARUAL" Independent

Vidisha

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Geetawali Er. P.S. Ahirwar Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Ramakant Bhargava Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel Indian National Congress 4 Madan Lal Bhadoriya Prajatantrik Samadhan Party 5 Ramkrishna Surywanshi Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Anil Malviya Patrakar Independent 7 Mohd. Talat Khan "Talat" Independent 8 Devendra Singh Chouhan Independent 9 Naveen Jatav Independent 10 Mahant Pratap Giri Independent 11 Vivek Kumar Independent 12 Shailendra Patel Independent 13 Sudhir Kumar Independent

Bhopal

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DIGVIJAYA SINGH Indian National Congress 2 SADHVI PRAGYA SINGH THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MADHO SINGH AHIRWAR Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ABDUL TAHIR ANSARI (BABLU) ADVOCATE PATRKAR AND SAMAJSEWAK Swarnim Bharat Inquilab 5 MD. IQBAL KHAN Smart Indians Party 6 KAMLESH DANGI THAKUR Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 GAUTAM NAGDAVANE Ambedkarite Party of India 8 PIYUSH JAIN Right to Recall Party 9 PRABHA BHARTI Jai Lok Party 10 CA PRAMOD BHOJWANI Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 11 J.C. BARAI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 12 BAL RAM SINGH TOMAR Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 13 BHAURAO VITHOBA FULZELE Bharat Prabhat Party 14 RAJ KUMAR SHAKYA (KORI) Jan Adhikar Party 15 RAJESH KEER Bahujan Mukti Party 16 RAMSUSHIL SHARMA E/X/ C.R.P.F. Samagra Utthan Party 17 LATA SURYAWANSHI Samta Vikas Party 18 DR. VEENA GHANEKAR Rtd. IAS Sapaks Party 19 SHRIMATI HEMLATA PATHAK Sarvadharam Party (Madhya Pradesh) 20 MOH. ATEEK Independent 21 ALOK KUMAR Independent 22 KAMLESH NAMDEV Independent 23 DEVENDRA PRAKASH MISHRA Independent 24 PRAVEEN SINGH THAKUR (PRAVEENA THAKUR) Independent 25 PRIYANKA KHARE Independent 26 MAHENDRA-KATIYAR Independent 27 MAHENDRA KUMAR Independent 28 MUKESH KUMAR GUPTA Independent 29 DESHMUKH RIYAZUDDIN GHAYASUDDIN Independent 30 SUNIL KUMAR DODEJA Independent

Rajgarh

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MONA SUSTANI Indian National Congress 2 RODMAL NAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 TH. JAGDISH SINGH PARMAR Samata Samadhan Party 4 PARVAT SINGH Ambedkarite Party of India 5 MUKESH DANGI Shivsena 6 SUSHEEL PRASAD Bhartiya Amrit Party 7 SANJAY GUPTA "MAHAJAN" Sapaks Party 8 IMAMDDIN KHAN Independent 9 PANDIT DIVYENDRA DUBEY ADVOCATE Independent 10 MOHSIN BHANEJ Independent 11 SANTOSH RAV Independent

The polling here on Sunday will decide the fate of several prominent candidates, including Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who are the Congress candidates, and the BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The contest between Congress' Digvijay Singh and Hindutva activist and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Thakur in Bhopal will be one of the most keenly watched fights in the election. Political observers say that in order to shed his pro-minorities image, Digvijay Singh peddled the 'soft Hindutva' line by roping in seers, including Computer Baba (Namdeo Das Tyagi) who conducted 'hath yoga' and set afire cow dung cakes.

They also conducted a roadshow in support of Digvijay Singh in the state capital to woo voters. On the other hand, Pragya Thakur highlighted her alleged torture in police custody to win the sympathy of voters in Bhopal, which has been a BJP bastion since 1989. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Alok Sanjar had won from Bhopal with a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.

Besides, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is in fray again from his traditional Guna seat which he is winning since 2002. Scindia's wife Priyadarshini Raje campaigned vigorously in the constituency in his absence. Even his son Mahaaryaman Jyotriaditya Scindia sent a video message to the electorates, urging them to vote for the right candidate in the interest of the region's development.

Scindia's opponent is the BJP's KP Yadav who is contesting his first parliamentary elections. The Congress leader had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with a margin of over 1.20 lakh votes.

Replacing sitting MP Anoop Mishra, who is a nephew of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from the Morena Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, Mishra won by a margin of 1.32 lakh votes. Tomar is pitted against the Congress' Ramniwas Rawat and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Kartar Singh Bhadana.

In this phase, polling will also be held in Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh. From Bhind, the BJP has fielded former MLA Sandhya Rai against Congress' Devashish Jararia, who is contesting his maiden election. In Gwalior, the BJP is banking on city Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar and the Congress has fielded Ashok Singh.

The saffron party has fielded Rajbahadur Singh from Sagar against Congress leader and former minister Prabhu Singh Thakur.

In Vidisha, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is contesting against Congress' former MLA Shailendra Patel. From Rajgarh, the traditional seat of Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh, the party has fielded Mona Sustani, who is contesting her maiden Lok Sabha election, against the BJP's sitting MP Raodmal Nagar.