Lok Sabha election 2019

Gujarat Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: BJP vs Congress in Gujarat; all eyes on Narendra Modi, Amit Shah's home state

Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for 26 seats. The main battle in Gujarat is between BJP and Congress

Gujarat Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: BJP vs Congress in Gujarat; all eyes on Narendra Modi, Amit Shah&#039;s home state

Gandhinagar: Counting for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is all set to begin at 8 am. Election trends will start pouring in around 10 am, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates.   

In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for the 26 seats. The main battle in Gujarat is between BJP and Congress. However, the exit polls show that BJP will get a clear majority. 

Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah's home state. In 2014, BJP won all the 26 seats in the state.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election results 2019 from Gujarat:

# Gujarat went to polls in the third phase of election.

# Amit Shah is contesting the national election for the first time.

# The final voter turnout in Gujarat is at 64.11 per cent.

# Nearly 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors in India had cast their vote in the seven-phase Lok Sabha election.

# Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of 26 seats in Gujarat on mobile, desktop on Zee News

