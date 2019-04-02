Guntur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Guntur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. It is widely regarded as the educational hub of the state and is also one of the most populated of all Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jayadev Galla Telugu Desam 2 Jayaprakash Narayana Valluru Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Shaik Jaleel Navarang Congress Party 4 Modugula Venugopala Reddy Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 5 Shaik Mastanvali Indian National Congress 6 Araveti Hazarath Rao Pyramid Party of India 7 Ullagi David Jayakumar Hardam Manavtawadi Rashtriya Dal 8 Jeldi Raja Mohan All India Praja Party 9 Nagaraju Ekula Republican Party of India (A) 10 Bonaboyina Srinivasa Rao Janasena Party 11 Mannava Hariprasad Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 12 Ramarao Simhadri Praja Shanthi Party 13 Jacob Vidyasagar Nakka Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 14 Sarabandi Raju Sikhinam Indian Labour Party (Ambedkar Phule) 15 Samudrala Chinna Kotaiah National Dalitha Dhal Party 16 Umar Basha Shaik Independent 17 Dasari Kiran Babu Independent 18 Doppalapudi Veera Das Independent 19 Yanamadala Venkata Suresh Independent 20 Modugula Madhavi Krishna Independent

The voter turnout last Lok Sabha election was 79.31 per cent, a little over the overall state voter turnout of 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.