Ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi won in Lok Sabha election 2019, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, on Friday claimed that the ideology responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi had won in General Election 2019. While congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the massive mandate and Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her victory in Bhopal, Singh said that Gandhi's message for peace ended on the losing side in Lok Sabha election 2019.

"I will stay with the people of Bhopal and fulfill my promises to them," said Singh. But he also questioned the electoral process by alleging that it seemed there is a magic wand which ensures the massive landslide wins registered by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a huge surprise. In 2014 their slogan was 280 paar (cross the 280-seat mark) and they did it. This time it was 300 paar (above 300) and once again they have done it. What kind of magic wand is this which does whatever they say? Even BJP workers used to message me that I am winning (from Bhopal). I have those messages," he claimed.

Singh lost to Pragya by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh winning 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state including Bhopal. The Congress managed to secure a narrow victory only in Chhindwara where Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Kamal Nath defeated his BJP rival Nathansaha Kawreti by 37,536 votes.