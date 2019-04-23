Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Khajuraho is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency came into existence in 2017 Presently it covers the entire Panna district and parts of Chhatarpur and Katni districts.

Maharani Kavita Singh Natiraja of Indian National Congress, VD Sharma (Vishnu Datt Sharma) of Bharatiya Janata Party and Ashwani Kumar Dubey of Sarvodaya Bharat Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara and Bahoriband.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 MAHARANI KAVITA SINGH NATIRAJA Indian National Congress 2 V.D. SHARMA (VISHNU DATT SHARMA) Bharatiya Janata Party 3 ASHWANI KUMAR DUBEY Sarvodaya Bharat Party 4 JAGDESH KUMAR PATEL Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal 5 DESH PAL PATEL Ambedkarite Party of India 6 MANISH MISHRA Rashtriya Aadarsh Member Party 7 ADVOCATE RAKESH KUMAR SHUKLA All India Forward Bloc 8 VEER SINGH PATEL Samajwadi Party 9 SANT KUMAR SHARMA Samagra Utthan Party 10 ABDUL IMRAN Independent 11 GIRIRAJ KISHOR (RAJU) PODDAR Independent 12 NARENDRA PANDEY (RAM JI) Independent 13 PARWAT SINGH Independent 14 BHOOPAT KUMAR ADIWASI Independent 15 MEENA/LALIT RAIKWAR Independent 16 RAJKUMAR Independent 17 VINOD KUMAR Rashtriya Jansanchar Dal

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Nagendra Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh received 4,74,966 votes and defeated Congress candidate Raja Pateria who got 2,27,476 votes.