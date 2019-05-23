List of Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Delhi has seven parliamentary constituencies. The three powerful parties BJP, AAP and INC will battle it out in the state.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are - Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Northwest Delhi and West Delhi.

Delhi recorded 60.51 percent voter's turn out. The total number of electors were 14316453, while the voter's turnout was 8662912.

The exit polls predicted that the BJP is likely to win 6 out of 7 seats and the Congress will manage to secure only one seat whereas AAP, which leads the state government, will not win any seat.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Delhi in the Lok Sabha election 2019: