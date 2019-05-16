Lok Sabha election live updates: PM Modi attacks Mamata, raises killing of BJP workers in Bengal

With the Election Commission's order to end campaigning on Thursday night in West Bengal, the political parties will today leave no stone unturned to woo the voters across the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), the arch-rivals, have some major rallies scheduled for the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the last pitch for his party in West Bengal and has two public meetings in Mathurapur and Dum Dum lined-up in the evening.

Mamata Banerjee has four rallies today. At 1 pm, she will arrive at North 24 Parganas for a rally and then reach Diamond Harbour. She will also hold two roadshows in South West Parganas and Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, apart from West Bengal, PM Modi will conduct three election rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The BJP said that the Prime Minister will address Vijay Sankalp rallies in Ghosi, Chandauli and Mirzapur. PM Modi will in the evening arrive at his constituency Varanasi to meet the party's office bearers. After an overnight halt, he'll continue to campaign across the temple town on Friday.

Live TV

Congress president Rahul Gandhi travels to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday. First, he will visit Alwar in Rajasthan. From there, he will fly to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar and later, a roadshow in Bihar capital Patna follows.

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gorakhpur. He will be there along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat Ravi Kisan. Shah will also address rallies in Maharajganj, Salempur, Ballia and Deoria.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav are slated to address a joint rally in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi to seek votes for gathbandhan candidate Shalini Yadav.

Stay with us for all the live updates from Thursday's campaign.

# PM modi addresses a rally in Bengal's Dum Dum :

"Didi sun lo, yeh Paschim Bengal aapki aur aapke bhatije ki jaagir nahi hai. Yeh Maa Bharati ka ek atoot ang hai."

# Didi aapko PM pad ke sapne dekhne ki poori azaadi hai lekin humare surakshka balon unke khilaf gundon ka istemal karne se aapki vishwasniyta par sawaal uth chuke hain: PM Modi in Dum Dum

# Why are you forgetting that Left had created similar situation for you & at that time constitutional bodies of the nation ensured a fair election in W Bengal. If these constitutional bodies & central forces weren't there, you would not have been CM today: PM Modi in Dum Dum

# Election Commission of India declares polls held on April 11 at 5 polling stations of the Chandragiri Assembly constituency and the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh as void. Re-polls to be held on May 19.

# Amit Shah campaigns for BJP's Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present.

Gorakhpur: BJP President Amit Shah campaigns for party's candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present. pic.twitter.com/g68dNJu6Wz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019

# There is a problem here regarding Durga puja & Saraswati puja, saying Jai Sri Ram has become a crime. People of Bengal were troubled by these things since a few years, who brought these issues on a national platform? Which party has become voice of Bengal today, it's BJP: PM Modi in Mathurapur

# TMC goons spread violence, they vandalised statue of Vidyasagar. CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state govt erased evidences of Narada& Sarada scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand a strict action should be taken: PM Modi

# They allowed Modi ji's rallies and ended campaigning after it. It makes it clear that Election Commission is totally biased. It is very dangerous for the country: Arvind Kejriwal

# West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee marches from Thakur Pukur to Taratala in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee marches from Thakur Pukur to Taratala. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jj0rGosMAN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

# We had a meeting y'day, why was it cancelled? Can only the PM hold a meeting? Don't we have any rights in democracy? Only that the Election Commission says will happen? They curtailed our campaign 24 hours ago, now we have to adjust our meetings: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee: We had a meeting y'day, why was it cancelled? Can only the PM hold a meeting? Don't we have any rights in democracy? Only that the Election Commission says will happen? They curtailed our campaign 24 hours ago, now we have to adjust our meetings pic.twitter.com/kkfDMHr71C — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

# Delhi: Opposition delegation met with EC over ending election campaign in West Bengal 24 hours early. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress says, "We did not receive a satisfactory response from the Election Commission."

# BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar. All 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on 19th May, Sunday

Punjab: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar; all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on 19th May, Sunday pic.twitter.com/jWJ03X2HNN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

# Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition: Digvijaya Singh

# Rahul Gandhi promises NYAY to Alwar gangrape victim.

# In the last 5 years you (PM) couldn't make a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. Your goonda neta came here and said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal? Are Bengalis kangal? asks Mamata

#WATCH WB CM Mamata Banerjee at Diamond Harbour: In last 5 years you (PM) couldn't make a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. Your goonda neta came here & said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal? Are Bengalis kangal? pic.twitter.com/mHSmBFWQLw — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

# Alleging that there is "complete constitutional breakdown of governance" in West Bengal, the BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take a number of measures, including action against criminals and history-sheeters, to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

# Rahul Gandhi will play central role in government formation, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

# Hitting out at the Congress for promising to abolish sedition law in its poll manifesto, Union Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said the legislation will be made more stringent after BJP returns to power at the Centre.

# Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her predecessor Omar Abdullah have extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is locked in a bitter fight with BJP, while questioning the Election Commission`s decision to ban campaigning in the state from 10 PM today.

She tweeted:

"Finally there`s a lioness like Mamata Official who can speak the language BJP understands. Leaders like her, Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi have shown gumption and stood up to the ruling party. These elections are a watershed moment for women in Indian politics entrenched in patriarchy".

"PDP worker Irfan Ahmad all of 21, a first time voter & an upcoming cricketer succumbed to his injuries today. An only son of ailing parents, he supported them by running a pharmacy. Killing someone for their political affiliation is unacceptable. His martyrdom won’t be in vain."

# Trinamool Congress goons vandalised Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot: PM Narendra Modi

# PM told you that he himself will deposit 15 lakh in your accounts and the President of the same party, after the elections said it was a 'chunaavi jumla', will you trust them again? Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks people in Maharajganj

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) in Maharajganj: PM told you that he himself will deposit 15 lakh in your accounts and the President of the same party, after the elections said it was a 'chunaavi jumla', will you trust them again? pic.twitter.com/F7EnQeZTor — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019

# BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.

#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

# Vandalising statues is one of the habits of BJP, the party has done so in Tripura too: Mamata Banerjee

# BJP posting fake videos on social media to instigate people, cause riots: Mamata Banerjee

# BJP destroyed 200-year-old heritage of West Bengal, those supporting the party will not be accepted by society, says Mamata Banerjee

# PM Modi said he will rebuild Vidyasagar statue. Why should we take their money, Bengal has enough: Mamata Banerjee says at a rally.

# SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally.

# वाराणसी: 'सामाजिक न्याय से महापरिवर्तन' सपा, बसपा और आरएलडी की संयुक्त महारैली https://t.co/Us9Aw4wUmh

— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 16, 2019

# BJP will be voted out, says Mayawati ay joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi, PM Modi's turf.

# Mayawati targeted me and EC though I thought she will lash out at Mamata for way people of UP and Bihar are treated in WB: PM Modi in Mau

# We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot: PM Modi

# कुछ महीने पहले जब पश्चिम मिदनापुर में मेरी सभा थी तो वहां TMC के गुंडों द्वारा अराजकता फैलाई गयी थी।

# Let's see if Mamata Didi allows my Dum Dum rally, PM Modi dares West Bengal CM

# LIVE: PM @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting at Mau, Uttar Pradesh. #ApnaModiAayega https://t.co/uLFsIdHAK4

# PM Modi addresses election campaign in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

# Complaint filed against Computer Baba for violating Model Code of Conduct.

# Rajkumar Chandel, Additional SP Kullu: Seven injured after a bus carrying 45 BJP workers overturned at Nagni village in Banjar area of Kullu district. Injured have been shifted to local hospital. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/8KSXR56Pp0

# EC's fresh notice to Digvijaya Singh, Sadhvi Pragya over poll expenditure (Full report)

# Navjot Singh Sidhu gets clean chit on his 'dulhan' remark against PM Modi (Full report)

# Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure: Mayawati

# It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee, its planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country: Mayawati

# Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Shivalik Park,Manimajra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hWMxEAshr0

# Always a delight to be among the people. Today will address five rallies across Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Do watch the rallies in Mau, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Mathurapur and Dum Dum.

Sharing a video covering parts of my speeches yesterday in Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal. pic.twitter.com/7UHQETSnWl — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2019

# Other important rallies:

Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Maharajganj

Smriti Irani to campaign in Indore-Dewas

Rajnath Singh to campaign in Kullu and Patiala

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Faridkot

Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Sushil Modi to campaign in Buxar, Karakat, Jehanabad, and Nalanda.

Manoj Tiwari to address two rallies in Buxar

Chirag Paswan in Jehanabad, actor Pawan Singh in Buxar

Raghubar Das in Dumka and Pakur

Babul Supriyo to campaign in Jamtara

# Rahul Gandhi's schedule:

9:30 am: Visit to Thanagazi, District Alwar, Rajasthan

12:30 pm: Public meeting at Kisan Inter College Ground, District Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

3:00 pm: Public meeting at Parwati High School Krida Maidan, Bikram, District Patna, Bihar

4:30 pm: Roadshow in Patna: (Route – Moin-ul Haq Stadium to Nala Road Chouraha Via Prem Chand Circle & Dinkar Circle)

# PM Modi's public meeting schedule:

10.15 am: Public meeting at Mau

11.45 am: Public meeting at Chandauli

1.15 pm: Public meeting at Mirzapur

4.30 pm: Public meeting at Mathurapur, West Bengal

6.10 pm: Public meeting at Dum Dum, West Bengal

# Nine parliamentary seats in West Bengal - Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata - are to vote in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election on May 19.

# The poll body's decision to ban campaigning in West Bengal a day before its scheduled deadline was in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata after Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.