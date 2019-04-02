हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Delhi BJP starts campaign to woo first time voters

The campaign - 'Youth4Modi' - being run by Delhi BJP vice president Jai Prakash will be covering colleges, tuition centres and other places frequented by the youth.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has started a campaign where the party's volunteers are interacting with college students and telling them about various initiatives initiated by the Narendra Modi government aimed towards the youth, a move aimed at reaching out to the first-time voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The volunteers, who comprise former members of the students unions of colleges or college passouts, have been talking to students about Modi government's initiatives like Startup India, Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections," Prakash said.

He also claimed that their volunteers have found a lot of curiosity among the first-time voters about the Balakot air strikes and are curious to know about the operation.

Till now, the campaign has covered colleges like Kirori Mal, Shri Ram College Of Commerce, Hansraj College and Ramjas College. 

The volunteers will soon be visiting Maharaja Agrasen College as a part of the campaign. The campaign was also carried out at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station recently where Union Minister Vijay Goel addressed the young voters.

Over 1.4 crore voters are currently on Delhi's electoral roll, out of which 2,04,420 are in the age group of 18-19.

On Sunday, while addressing a 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' event, Modi had urged first-time voters to the see track record and not listen to tape record. "It is the job of the new voters to understand those who lie," he had said.

