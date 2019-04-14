close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: This election will decide if J&K will remain part of India with dignity or not, says Farooq Abdullah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday.

The second phase of the high-stakes Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on April 18 and political leaders are busy in hectic campaigning to woo the voters. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally in Rampur together with senior SP leader Azam Khan, who is the mahagathbandhan candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Assam's Silchar on Sunday in her first campaign trip outside Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in Aligarh and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address rallies in Nagina, Aonla and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP supremo Mayawati will be Chhattisgarh on Sunday to address a public rally, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar will visit Beed and Devrai for public rallies. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in Osmanabad, Maharashtra. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address public rallies in Banka, Bhagalpur and Purnia. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to address rallies in Banka, Purnia, Madhepura and Bhagalpur.

Here are the and latest updates from April 14 (Sunday):

SP-BSP alliance a mismatch, it will never win, claims Shivpal Yadav (Read more)

* 1,000 youth IPFT workers join Congress in Tripura, reported PTI.

* This election will decide if J-K will be able to remain part of Union with dignity, said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday.

