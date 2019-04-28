Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in UP

New Delhi: India has almost reached the half-way mark in Lok Sabha election 2019 with voting in three of seven phases over and the fourth phase scheduled for Monday (April 29). In the searing and sweltering heat of the Indian summers, politicians continue to go the extra distance to reach out to voters who will get to decide their fate in the crucial election.

Verbal duels continue to be as scathing as the summer sun itself with political rivals digging heels and firing accusations left, right and centre. On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to address rallies here while UP CM Yogi Adityanath too will address a number of rallies in Bihar. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in the state too to address two rallies here while former UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be in Rajasthan.

Here are the live and latest updates from all election-related developments from across the country today:

* Bollywood action hero Sunny Deol, who recently joined BJP, will begin his campaigning in Gurdaspur. He is scheduled to file nomination from here on April 29.

* Mayawati will be in Rajasthan to address a rally in Alwar while AIMIM's Asauddin Owaisi will address a rally in UP's Behraich.

* BJP is stepping up its campaigning in Uttar Pradesh with Amit Shah scheduled to address rallies in Barabanki and Mohanlalganj. He will also address rallies in Bihar. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has a packed Sunday lined up and will address four rallies in Bihar.

* Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Bahraich and will address two rallies here through the course of the day.

* High-decibel campaigning from almost every political party for the fourth phase of voting ended on Saturday. Polling for the same will be held on Monday, April 29 under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission of India. Over 12 crore 79 lakh voters will cast their votes to decide the fate of 961candidates at over 1 lakh 40 thousand polling booths across nine states on April 29. (Read full report here)