close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir reverse sweeps AAP's accusation on dual voter IDs

"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations."

Gautam Gambhir reverse sweeps AAP&#039;s accusation on dual voter IDs
PTI Photo

Facing the first controversy of his nascent political career, Gautam Gambhir on Sunday fired back at Aam Aadmi Party's accusations that he has two voter IDs. Speaking to reporters, the BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency termed the charges as baseless.

Gambhir faces AAP's Atishi Marlena who had filed a criminal complaint on Thursday in which she had accused the cricketer-turned-politician of enrolling as a voter in two constituencies. Gambhir, however, came down the track to take on the AAP candidate's googly. "When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations. When you have a vision, you don't do such negative politics," he said, adding that it is for the Election Commission to take a call in the matter.

The battle for East Delhi constituency has already reached a fever pitch with both Gambhir and Marlena reaching out to voters here through campaign rallies. While Gambhir, who joined BJP on March 22, has said PM Narendra Modi is his inspiration and has sought to highlight his party as the party capable of ensuring development and welfare, Marlena has been highlighting the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The contest, however, is a three-way battle royale with Congress fielding former Delhi education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely against Gambhir and Marlena.

All seven constituencies in Delhi vote in the sixth phase - on May 12.

Tags:
Gautam GambhirAtishi MarlenaBJPBharatiya Janata PartyAam Aadmi PartyAAPEast Delhi Lok Sabha constituencyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Full list of candidates going to polls in Rajasthan in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day