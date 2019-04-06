Lok Sabha Election 2019 live updates: AAP to release manifesto on April 25

Just five days to go for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019, the poll campaign battle heated up on the ground. From candidates' nomination to special election manifestos, parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the electorate. Amid all this, the Election Commission and I-T Department continued its crackdown on poll-related illegal activities. Nearly 90 crore voters will elect will the representatives from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies the upcoming polls which will be held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is observing it's Foundation Day on Saturday. The party was formed on April 6, 1980.

Here are the top developments on Saturday, April 6

* The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 25. The manifesto, which will list out its agenda for the general elections, will focus on its endeavour to get full statehood for Delhi, a source said. Read more

* Ahead of polls, Hyderabad police has seized Rs 9.45 crore cash, freebies worth Rs 3.73 lakh, Rs 9.15 lakh worth gold, 135 litres of liquor, 40 kg cannabis and 11 bags of gutkha this month.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public ralles in Maharashtra's Nanded, Odisha's Sundergarh and Sonepur, and Chhattisgarh's Balod.

PM's schedule:

10:00 am: Odisha's Sundargarh

12:30 pm: Odisha's Sonepur

1:30: Chhattisgarh's Balod

6:00 pm: Maharashtra's Nanded

* BJP national president Amit Shah, who is contesting the polls from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will embark on a two-day roadshow covering areas in western Ahmedabad.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leaders to attend party’s Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Ambapua Vivek Vihar in Odisha's Berhampur.

* Congress chief Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Almora.

* BSP supremo Mayawati to campaign in Uttarakhand's Roorkee and Rudrapur.