LS Poll 2019 Live Updates: Amit Shah's roadshow in Andhra, Telangana

With exactly a week to go for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on April 11, the political battle heated up on the ground. Amid a series of poll campaigns and filing nominations, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Nearly 90 crore people will elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha, polls for which will be held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

Here are the top developments on April 4, Thursday:

* Rahul and Priyanka will embark on a massive road-show at around 9.30 am before filing the nomination papers from Wayanad.

* Congress President Rahul will file his second nomination from Wayanad around 11.30 am on Thursday. Rahul arrived with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, in Kozhikode on Wednesday. The Gandhi scions were greeted by hundreds of UDF supporters, who had been waiting hours to see them. Rahul will also contest from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his traditional stronghold.

* BJP president Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Andhra Pradesh' Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Shah will also address public meetings in Telangana.

* The Congress will hold press conferences in 22 states and Union Territories across the country on Thursday to unveil its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While senior leader Anand Sharma will address a press conference in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal will address a press conference in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennal, Pawan Khera in Kolkata and Rajeev Gowda will hold a press conference in Hyderabad.

* BSP chief Mayawati and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, who formed an alliance for the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.