Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh await results, counting today

Counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh begins at 8 am on Thursday. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in at around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

A total of 537 candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 from 24 seats, all of which are witnessing a triangular fight.

Going by exit polls, Punjab, which is currently being governed by Captain Amarinder Singh, is most likely to witness the flag of the grand old party flying high in the state. Meanwhile, in Haryana, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win nine out of Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats.

For Chandigarh, which is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab, exit polls predicted a thumping victory for BJP in the Union Territory.

