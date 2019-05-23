Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena vs Congress-NCP in Maharashtra as trends and winners pour in

Counting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra began at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Imtiaz Jaleel Syed of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is leading from Aurangabad constituency by 12014 votes. Harshwardhandada Raibhanji Jadhav, Independent, is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Pritam Gopinathrao Munde of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Beed constituency by 25556 votes. Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Kapil Moreshwar Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Bhiwandi constituency by 10984 votes. Taware Suresh Kashinath of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Bhamre Subhash Ramrao of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Dhule constituency by 23256 votes. Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane of Shivsena is leading from Hatkanangle constituency by 11501 votes. Raju Anna Shetti of Swabhimani Paksha is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Godse Hemant Tukaram of Shivsena is leading from Nashik constituency by 8657 votes. Sameer Magan Bhujbal of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Sanjaykaka Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Sangli constituency by 12291 votes. Vishal Prakashbapu Patil of Swabhimani Paksha is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle of Nationalist Congress Party is leading from Satara constituency by 13953 votes. Narendra Annasaheb Patil of Shivsena is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande of Shivsena is leading from Shirdi constituency by 20821 votes. Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe of Nationalist Congress Party is leading from Shirur constituency by 19886 votes. Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey of Shivsena is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Shri. Sha. Bra. Dr. Jai Sidheshwar Shivachary Mahaswamiji of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Solapur constituency by 12720 votes. Shinde Sushilkumar Sambhajirao of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Rajan Baburao Vichare of Shivsena is leading from Thane constituency by 13740 votes. ANAND Prakash Paranjpe of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Wardha constituency by 5592 votes. Charulata Rao Tokas of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali of Shivsena is leading from Yavatmal-Washim constituency by 6606 votes. Thakre Manikrao Govindrao of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Adv. K. C. Padavi of Indian National Congress is leading from Nandurbar constituency by 5352 votes. Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit of Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar of Shivsena is leading from Osmanabad constituency by 12022 votes. Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Rajendra Dhedya Gavit of Shivsena is leading from Palghar constituency by 2136 votes. Baliram Sukur Jadhav of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Jadhav Sanjay (BANDU) Haribhau of Shivsena is leading from Parbhani constituency by 6802 votes. Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Girish Bhalchandra Bapat of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Pune constituency by 16226 votes. Mohan Joshi of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Tatkare Sunil Dattatray of Nationalist Congress Party is leading from Raigad constituency by 1064 votes. Anant Geete of Shivsena is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Krupal Balaji Tumane of Shivsena is leading from Ramtek constituency by 1371 votes. Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Vinayak Raut of Shivsena is leading from Ratnagiri - sindhudurg constituency by 12610 votes. Nilesh Narayan Rane of Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Khadse Raksha Nikhi of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Raver constituency by 36838 votes. Dr.Ulhas Vasudeo Patil of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Madha constituency by 2066 votes. Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne of Shivsena is leading from Maval constituency by 35903 votes. Parth Ajit Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Arvind Ganpat Sawant of Shivsena is leading from Mumbai South constituency by 15904 votes. Deora Milind Murli of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Gopal Shetty of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Mumbai North constituency by 26803 votes. Urmila Matondkar of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Poonam Mahajan of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Mumbai North central constituency by 10695 votes. Dutt Priya Sunil of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Manoj Kotak of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Mumbai North East constituency by 17566 votes. Sanjay Dina Patil of is Nationalist Congress Party trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Gajanan Kirtikar of Shivsena is leading from Mumbai North West constituency by 4896 votes. Sanjay Nirupam of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Rahul Ramesh Shewale of Shivsena is leading from Mumbai South central constituency by 11818 votes. Eknath M. Gaikwad of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Nana Patole of Indian National Congress is leading from Nagpur constituency by 136 votes. Nitin Jairam Gadkari of Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Nanded constituency by 8511 votes. Ashok Shankarrao Chavan of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Dindori constituency by 1442 votes. Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Jalgaon constituency by 18516 votes. Gulabrao Baburao Deokar of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Jalna constituency by 3364 votes. Autade Vilas Keshavrao of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde of Shivsena is leading from Kalyan constituency by 11425 votes. Babaji Balaram Patil of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik of Shivsena is leading from constituency Kolhapur by votes. Dhananjay Mahadik of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Latur constituency by 16711 votes. Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Ashok Mahadeorao Nete of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency by 4198 votes. Dr. Namdeo Dalluji Usendi of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Hemant Patil of Shiv Sena is leading from Hingoli constituency by 2422 votes. Wankhede Subhashrao Bapurao of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Ahmadnagar constituency by 5277 votes. Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Akola constituency by 4084 votes. Ambedkar (Adv) Prakash Yashwant of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of Shivsena is leading from Amravati constituency by 4825 votes. Navnit Ravi Rana, Independent, is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Kanchan Rahul Kool of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Baramati constituency by votes. Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of Shivsena is leading from Buldhana constituency by 542 votes. Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne of Nationalist Congress Party is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Chandrapur constituency by 2840 votes. Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar of Indian National Congress is trailing.