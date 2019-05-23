Lok Sabha election results 2019 Live update: BJP-Shiv Sena vs Congress-NCP in Maharashtra

Counting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra is all set to begin at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituency: All You Need To Know

The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting.

In 2014, the BJP had contested the polls in alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, NDA had got 42 seats (BJP won 23 seats while Shiv Sena amassed 18 seats).

This year, the key contest in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha election 2019 is between NDA (BJP+Shiv Sena), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

The prominent seat in Maharashtra is Nagpur. Former BJP MP Nana Patole is the Congress candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which is held by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari had won the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency by about 2.85 lakh votes in General Election 2019. Patole, was the sitting MP from Bhandara-Gondia constituency but he quit the BJP to join the Congress, and has been fielded from Nagpur.

Most exit polls predict between 35-40 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra - the second largest number in the country - to the NDA. Poll results in the state will be closely watched this time around whether the saffron supremacy remains to stay in the financial capital of India or not.

# Lok Sabha Election results 2019: The counting of votes begins.

