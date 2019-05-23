close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 445/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    280BJP+

  • CONG+

    102CONG+

  • OTH

    63OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh as trends and winners pour in

Most exit polls predict between 24-28 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh to the BJP.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh as trends and winners pour in

Counting for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting.

Live TV

Most exit polls predict between 24-28 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh to the BJP. This year's election will be an interesting one to watch on whether BJP can repeat its 2014 General Assembly success or the Congress will repeat its State-Assembly victory.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Madhya Pradesh:

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019z
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election results 2019: AIADMK-BJP vs DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as trends and winners pour in

Must Watch

PT3M58S

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Initial leads give edge to BJP+