Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh as trends and winners pour in

Counting for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am. The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting.

Most exit polls predict between 24-28 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh to the BJP. This year's election will be an interesting one to watch on whether BJP can repeat its 2014 General Assembly success or the Congress will repeat its State-Assembly victory.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Madhya Pradesh: