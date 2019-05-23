close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    333BJP+

  • CONG+

    99CONG+

  • OTH

    110OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: YSRCP ahead in 11 seats, TDP in 4

 The counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh started at 8 am on Thursday. The state on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and 79.74 per cent voters cast their ballot for the 319 candidates in the fray. This was the first time Andhra Pradesh voted in Lok Sabha election since the reorganisation of the state and the formation of Telangana. Of the total constituencies, Narasaraopet registered the highest voter turnout at 85.53 per cent. Stay tuned for live updates on Zee News.

Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: YSRCP ahead in 11 seats, TDP in 4

HYDERABAD: YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is heading to a big victory in Andhra Pradesh over arch-rival and incumbent Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu as his party has taken leads in a majority of Lok Sabha seats shortly after the counting of votes began on Thursday, May 23.

The counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh started at 8 am on Thursday. Election trends have started pouring in and the final picture will be clear in a few hours from now, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates. 

Lok Sabha election results 2019: TDP vs YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh as trends and winners pour in

The state on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and 79.74 per cent voters cast their ballot for the 319 candidates in the fray.

This was the first time Andhra Pradesh voted in Lok Sabha election since the reorganisation of the state and the formation of Telangana. Of the total constituencies, Narasaraopet registered the highest voter turnout at 85.53 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: All You Need To Know

 

Live TV

 

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Andhra Pradesh:-

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is currently ahead in 11 seats, TDP in 4.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election against a strong challenge from his rival, YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends: YSRCP is leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is head on 8 seats, TDP on 3 as per the trends available. 

# Assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: A holiday has been declared in Andhra Pradesh today as counting is underway for both the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun in Andhra Pradesh.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Assembly elections result 2019Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019N Chandrababu NaiduTDPYS Jagan Mohan ReddyYSRCPAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections results live updates
Next
Story

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result 2019: Counting of votes in 48 seats begins

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: NDA set for big mandate