Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: YSRCP ahead in 11 seats, TDP in 4

HYDERABAD: YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is heading to a big victory in Andhra Pradesh over arch-rival and incumbent Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu as his party has taken leads in a majority of Lok Sabha seats shortly after the counting of votes began on Thursday, May 23.

The counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh started at 8 am on Thursday. Election trends have started pouring in and the final picture will be clear in a few hours from now, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: TDP vs YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh as trends and winners pour in

The state on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and 79.74 per cent voters cast their ballot for the 319 candidates in the fray.

This was the first time Andhra Pradesh voted in Lok Sabha election since the reorganisation of the state and the formation of Telangana. Of the total constituencies, Narasaraopet registered the highest voter turnout at 85.53 per cent.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election results from Andhra Pradesh:-

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is currently ahead in 11 seats, TDP in 4.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election against a strong challenge from his rival, YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

# Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends: YSRCP is leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP is head on 8 seats, TDP on 3 as per the trends available.

# Assembly election results 2019: Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: A holiday has been declared in Andhra Pradesh today as counting is underway for both the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Counting of votes has begun in Andhra Pradesh.