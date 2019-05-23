Odisha's 'Mr Clean' Naveen Patnaik thwarts BJP challenge as BJD leads in 12 seats

PURI: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by incumbent Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik successfully thwarted the challenge posed by a formidable BJP as the party maintained its leads on 12 Lok Sabha seats after several rounds of counting of votes, which began at 8 AM on Thursday under unprecedented security in Odisha.

With the official trends indicating a spectacular victory by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed his "deep gratitude" to the voters for "showering their blessings" once again on the party.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state for having showered their blessings on us time and time again. I would also like to thank the leaders and workers of the party who work so hard for this election, and also to all the women who came out in large numbers to vote for us," Patnaik said.

Patnaik, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the record fifth time, noted that his government will build a "constructive relationship" with the centre "for the development and welfare" of the state.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his party's spectacular showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. One hundred and seventy-four candidates were in the fray in the Lok Sabha election in Odisha.

The main battle in Odisha is between Naveen Patnaik's ruling BJD and BJP. Most of the exit polls had earlier predicted that BJP will make inroads in the Odisha this time riding on the popularity of PM Modi. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik looked confident that his party will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre.

The final results are likely to be delayed in view of Supreme Court's order to the Supreme Court's instructions to the EC to match the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election 2019 from Odisha:-

# Here are the latest Election Results from EC (11.50 PM)

# Here are the latest Election Results from EC

98 results have been declared of which 61 have gone to BJP, 17 to INC, 4 to TRS, 3 to DMK, 2 to JKNC, SAD and Shiv Sena, 1 each to AITC, NCP, LJSP, BSP, JD(U) & JD (S). Of the remaining 444 seats, BJP leading in 241 seats, INC in 34, AITC in 21, DMK in 20, Shiv Sena in 16 and YSRC in 22 seats.

# Here are the latest Lok Sabha election 2019 results from the EC: 49 results declared 30 (BJP), 10(INC), 2 (TRS), 1 each to DMK, JKNC, NCP, LJSP, BSP, JD (S). Of the remaining 493 parliamentary constituencies, BJP is leading in 272, INC in 40, AITC in 23, DMK in 22, Shiv Sena in 18, YSRC in 22, BJD in 12, JD(U) in 16 and BSP in 10.

49 results declared-30(BJP)10(INC), 2(TRS),1 each-DMK,JKNC,NCP,LJSP,BSP,JD (S).Of the remaining 493 const.,BJP leading in 272,INC in 40,AITC in 23,DMK in 22,Shiv Sena in 18,YSRC in 22,BJD in 12,JD(U) in 16&BSP in 10 const. Here’s looking at #Telangana #Punjab #Kerala #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/hSwPynOJBm — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Close fight in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat between BJD’s Debasish Marandi & BJP’s Bisweswar Tudu; BJD candidate leading by 3869 votes

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP's Jay Panda trailing by 45027 votes from Odisha's Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's Jay Panda trailing by 45027 votes from Odisha's Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bnx7V6swPA — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Close fight between BJP candidate Sambit Patra and BJD’s Pinaki Mishra in Puri Lok Sabha constituency; Patra leading by 4816 votes now as per latest EC trends.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJD Lok Sabha candidate from Aska Pramila Bisoi leading by 1,06,665 votes now as per latest EC trends.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Balasore Pratap Sarangi leading by 3334 votes; BJP's Nitesh Gangadeb leading by 19289 votes in Sambalpur as per latest EC trends.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: PM Modi congratulates Odisha CM for his party's remarkable win in the elections.

Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing

him the very best for the next term. ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣିଥରେ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ନବୀନ ବାବୁଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଆଗାମୀ ଶାସନକାଳ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅଜସ୍ର ଶୁଭେଛା । @Naveen_Odisha — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Close contest between BJD, BJP; Patnaik's party ahead in 11 seats, BJP on 10.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJD is leading on 15 seats, BJP 5, Congress 1 at the moment.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP candidate Jual Oram is leading by 23,380 votes against Congress rival George Tirkey from Sundargarh seat.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP's Jay Panda trailing by over 2000 votes from Odisha's Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Aska-BJD, Balasore-BJD, Bargarh-BJP, Berhampur-BJD, Bhadrak-BJD, Bhubaneswar-BJP, Bolangir-BJP, Cuttack-BJD, Dhenkanal-BJD, Jagatsinghpur-BJD, Jajpur-BJD, Kalahandi-BJP, Kandhamal-BJD, Kendrapara-BJD, Keonjhar-BJD, Koraput-BJD, Mayurbhanj-BJD, Nabarangpur-BJD, Puri-BJP, Sambalpur-BJD, Sundargarh-BJP

# # Lok Sabha election results 2019: Out of the 21 constituencies, BJD is leading in 15 seats and BJP in the rest 6 seats.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: According to the initial trends, the BJD is leading in the state.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP leader Dr Sambit Patra leading by over 700 votes from Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha Constituency against rival Pinaki Mishra.

BJP leader Dr Sambit Patra leading by over 700 votes from Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha Constituency. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ihTxZ3xynf — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: A micro observer has been appointed for every table to ensure free and fair counting of votes, he said.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Kumar, every counting hall has at least seven tables each for Assembly and Lok Sabha vote counting.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: As many as 6,700 officials have been engaged in 63 centres across the state for the exercise.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Election results of Sambalpur seat to be declared first

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Naveen Patnaik looks to nip BJP's ambitions in the bud as he seeks the fifth term

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Additional 411 tables to speed up counting in Odisha.

# Lok Sabha election results 2019: Counting has begun in Odisha.