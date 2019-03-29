हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramtek constituency was created in 1957 for the 2nd Lok Sabha elections.

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@KrupalTumane

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

The constituency was created in 1957 for the 2nd Lok Sabha elections. It did not exist during the India's 1st Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52.

Ramtek constituency covers six assembly segments –  Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred, Kamthi and Ramtek.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Krupal Balaji Tumane, of the Shiv Sena     – won with a huge margin of over 1.75 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Mukul Wasnik.

The voter turnout figure was at 62.64 percent across 2231 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Pratap Goswami of the Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party's Kiran Prem Kumar Rodge.

In the year 2009, INC's Mukul Wasnik managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 16 thousand votes against Krupal Tumane.

The voter turnout across 2045 polling stations for this election here was 50.88 percent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BSP's Prakashbhau Tembhurne and  Bahujan Republican Ekta Manch's Sulekha Kumbhare.

