Saran Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Saran Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29. This constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008.

Chandrika Roy of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sheojee Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Saran Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chandrika Roy Rashtriya Janata Dal 2 Rajiv Pratap Rudy Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sheojee Ram Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ishteyaque Ahmad Yuva Krantikari Party 5 Juned Khan Bhartiya Insan Party 6 Dharamveer Kumar Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 7 Bhisham Kumar Ray Purvanchal Mahapanchayat 8 Raj Kishore Prasad Vanchit Samaj Party 9 Prabhat Kumar Giri Independent 10 Raj Kumar Rai (Yadav) Independent 11 Lalu Prasad Yadav Independent 12 Shiv Brat Singh Independent

Saran constituency covers six assembly segments – Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha, Amnour, Parsa and Sonpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the Bharatiya Janata Party won by getting a margin of over 40 thousand votes. He had defeated former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Rudy had secured 355120 votes while Rabri Devi got 314172 votes.