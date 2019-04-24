Shrawasti is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Shrawasti parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Bhinga, Shrawasti, Tulsipur, Gainsari and Balrampur.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Daddan Mishra had won the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 85913 votes. Daddan Mishra had bagged 3,45,964 votes as against Samajwadi Party's Atiq Ahmad who bagged 2,60,051 votes.

In 2009, Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Pandey had won the seat by securing 2,01,556 votes. At the second spot was Bahujan Samaj Party's Rizwan Zaheer with 1,59,527 votes followed by Samajwadi Party's Rubab Sayeda with 1,11,247 votes.

In the 2014 election in Shrawasti, 77.75 per cent or 980196 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has named sitting MP Daddan Mishra on the seat. Congress has named Dhirendra Pratap Singh while Bahujan Samaj Party has named Ram Shiromani for the 2019 election. Nabban Khan from Communist Party of India, Tajwant Singh from Shiv Sena, Hanoman Prasad Mishra from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party are among several other Independent candidates who are in the fray.