Lok Sabha election 2019

Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Shrawasti Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

File Photo

Shrawasti is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19.

Daddan Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party, Nabban Khan of Communist Party of India, Ram Shiromani of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dhirendra Pratap Singh of Indian National Congress and Rajwant Singh of Shivsena are some of the top candidates contesting the general elections 2019 from Shrawasti Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Voting in Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23. 

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Shrawasti Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial Number Name of Candidate Party
1

DADDAN MISHRA

 Bharatiya Janata Party
2

NABBAN KHAN

 Communist Party of India
3

RAM SHIROMANI

 Bahujan Samaj Party
4

DHIRENDRA PRATAP SINGH

 Indian National Congress
5

RAJWANT SINGH

 Shivsena
6

HANOMAN PRASSAD MISHRA

 Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party
7

RAM KUMAR PANDEY

 Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8

UGRASEN SINGH

 Independent
9

ARJUN

 Independent
10

BALMUKUND

 Independent

Also read: Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency

Shrawasti parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Bhinga, Shrawasti, Tulsipur, Gainsari and Balrampur. 

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Daddan Mishra had won the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 85913 votes.

Daddan Mishra had bagged 3,45,964 votes as against Samajwadi Party's Atiq Ahmad who bagged 2,60,051 votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019ShrawastiUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
