Stalin dials Rahul Gandhi, requests him not to resign as Congress chief

Chennai: Stalin on Tuesday called Rahul Gandhi and over his telephonic conversation with him, asked the Congress chief to not step down from his post.

DMK, in alliance with Congress under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), won 23 seats in Tamil Nadu on its own merit in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019. Congress on its own, however, failed miserably in almost every state except Punjab. As a result of the massive drubbing, Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from his post as party chief. Stalin, however, is not too keen on the decision and is learnt to have told Rahul to continue to lead his party.

In response, Rahul congratulated Stalin on DMK's strong showing in Tamil Nadu. Stalin was also congratulated by Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of UPA.

These congratulatory messages aside, Congress has very little to be cheerful about. Several state unit chiefs of Congress have sent their resignations to Rahul at a time when he himself has taken moral responsibility for the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. In fact, Rahul could have lost out on being a Member of Parliament (MP) had he not won from the Wayanad seat in Kerala. This is because he lost his family bastion of Amethi to Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani.