Lok Sabha election 2019

Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Tamil Nadu. The Vellore parliamentary constituency is numbered 8 in the state.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 D.M. KATHIR ANAND Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2 E. KARUNANITHI Bahujan Samaj Party
3 A.C. SHANMUGAM All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4 UMASHANKAR Anti Corruption Dynamic Party
5 R. SURESH Makkal Needhi Maiam
6 S. DEEPALAKSHMI Naam Tamilar Katchi
7 NARESH KUMAR .R Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
8 A. HABEEBULLA Desiya Uzhavar Uzhaipalar Kazhagam
9 M.K. KADIRAVAN Independent
10 KATHIRAVAN .M Independent
11 D. KATHIR VEL Independent
12 K.G. KUTTY DEENADAYALAN Independent
13 K. SUGUMAR Independent
14 S. TAMIL SELVAN Independent
15 NASEER Independent
16 N. PANNEER SELVAN Independent
17 K. PANDURANGAN Independent
18 A. BEEMARAO MILINTHER Independent
19 C. MURALI Independent
20 P. RAASHID AHMED Independent
21 A. VIJAYA KUMAR Independent
22 VENKATESAN .M.R Independent
23 T. JAYAKANTHAN Independent

 

The electors in the Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

 

