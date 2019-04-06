Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Tamil Nadu. The Vellore parliamentary constituency is numbered 8 in the state.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|D.M. KATHIR ANAND
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|2
|E. KARUNANITHI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|A.C. SHANMUGAM
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|4
|UMASHANKAR
|Anti Corruption Dynamic Party
|5
|R. SURESH
|Makkal Needhi Maiam
|6
|S. DEEPALAKSHMI
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|7
|NARESH KUMAR .R
|Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
|8
|A. HABEEBULLA
|Desiya Uzhavar Uzhaipalar Kazhagam
|9
|M.K. KADIRAVAN
|Independent
|10
|KATHIRAVAN .M
|Independent
|11
|D. KATHIR VEL
|Independent
|12
|K.G. KUTTY DEENADAYALAN
|Independent
|13
|K. SUGUMAR
|Independent
|14
|S. TAMIL SELVAN
|Independent
|15
|NASEER
|Independent
|16
|N. PANNEER SELVAN
|Independent
|17
|K. PANDURANGAN
|Independent
|18
|A. BEEMARAO MILINTHER
|Independent
|19
|C. MURALI
|Independent
|20
|P. RAASHID AHMED
|Independent
|21
|A. VIJAYA KUMAR
|Independent
|22
|VENKATESAN .M.R
|Independent
|23
|T. JAYAKANTHAN
|Independent
The electors in the Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.