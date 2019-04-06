Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Tamil Nadu. The Vellore parliamentary constituency is numbered 8 in the state.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 D.M. KATHIR ANAND Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 E. KARUNANITHI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 A.C. SHANMUGAM All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 4 UMASHANKAR Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 5 R. SURESH Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 S. DEEPALAKSHMI Naam Tamilar Katchi 7 NARESH KUMAR .R Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 8 A. HABEEBULLA Desiya Uzhavar Uzhaipalar Kazhagam 9 M.K. KADIRAVAN Independent 10 KATHIRAVAN .M Independent 11 D. KATHIR VEL Independent 12 K.G. KUTTY DEENADAYALAN Independent 13 K. SUGUMAR Independent 14 S. TAMIL SELVAN Independent 15 NASEER Independent 16 N. PANNEER SELVAN Independent 17 K. PANDURANGAN Independent 18 A. BEEMARAO MILINTHER Independent 19 C. MURALI Independent 20 P. RAASHID AHMED Independent 21 A. VIJAYA KUMAR Independent 22 VENKATESAN .M.R Independent 23 T. JAYAKANTHAN Independent

The electors in the Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.