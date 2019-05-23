Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 of 40 seats in Bihar on mobile, desktop on Zee News

The fate of 625 candidates in fray from 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be declared today. The counting in Lok Sabha election 2019 is set to begin at 8am today across 542 seats in India and as per the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment.

Voting in Bihar took place in all the seven phases. The key contest is between BJP-led NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. All eyes will be on Patna Sahib, where two-time MP (on a BJP ticket) Shatrughan Sinha is pitted against senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. This time Sinha is contesting on a Congress ticket. Pataliputra will once again see BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav taking on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. In 2014, Yadav had defeated Misa by 40,000 votes. In another keenly watched contest, former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar is pitted against BJP’s Chhedi Paswan in Sasaram. Union Minister Giriraj Singh (BJP) faces RJD’s Tanveer Hassan and CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai.

All exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha election 2019 from Bihar. According to IANS-C VOTER exit poll, the NDA may win 33 seats, while the grand alliance is predicted to win only 7 seats. IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll predicted that BJP will get 15, JD (U) -13, LJP-4 while RJD is expected to win 5, Congress 2 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 seat.

According to the India Today-My Axis India exit poll, the BJP-JDU alliance is set to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar winning minimum 38 out of the 40 seats, while the RJD-Congress led 'Mahagathbandhan' may only win 2 seats.