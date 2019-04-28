close

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal will become like J&K if Mamata Banerjee stays in power: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

"If Mamata Banerjee stays, ISIS can enter West Bengal anytime," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Howrah: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that if she is not removed from power soon, the state would "become like Jammu and Kashmir" because of her "appeasement politics due to which terrorists have been able to make a stronghold here."

"If Mamata ji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like J&K. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states & ISIS threat is a proof of that," Vijayvargiya said while talking to reporters during a roadshow in Howrah.

His statements come after several reports stated that following the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, ISIS released a poster in Bengali on a Telegram channel, claiming that the terror group is planning to enter Bengal. Intelligence agencies have been on high alert.

Meanwhile, Vijayavargiya also added that BJP`s victory in 2019 Lok Sabha election was guaranteed.

"On May 23 when the results are out she will have to hide her face after facing a big defeat, BJP is winning again and there is no doubting that," he said

In West Bengal, polling for the election is taking place during all the seven phases. The state has 42 constituencies. 
 

