Chlorine gas leak reported at water treatment plant in Bhopal, several hospitalised

Bhopal: A chlorine gas leakage from a water treatment plant triggered panic after several people were seen coughing and gasping for breath in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday evening. The gas leakage was reported from a chlorine cylinder installed at the water treatment plant in the Idgah Hills area in the Mother India colony of the city.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident. Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas. "There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about," he added."

There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years," the collector said.

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned.

Later on, minister Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.