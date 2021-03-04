Ease of Living Index 2020 list: Indore emerges as highest ranked municipality in million plus category

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's Indore has emerged as the highest-ranked municipality, in the "million plus category" of the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) for the Ease of Living Index 2020 list.

Indore is followed by followed by Gujarat's Surat and Madhya Pradesh capital city Bhopal.

While, in "Less than a Million'" category the New Delhi Municipal Council has emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Ease of Living Index 2020 in the `Million plus category` that is the cities with a population of more than a million people. Second on the list is Pune, and followed by Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

In `less than a million category` that is the cities with less than a million population, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

Union Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced the final rankings of the Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 at an online event on Thursday (March 4, 2021).

As many as 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.